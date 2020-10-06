Ampersand Rolls Out Self-Serve Option for The AND Platform™

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales and technology company, announced today a limited Beta release of a new self-serve functionality of The AND Platform™, its multiscreen TV planning, buying and measurement platform launched at the beginning of 2020. Representing the single largest source of TV inventory in the industry, encompassing linear and streaming TV, The AND Platform™ provides marketers with reach across 85 million households, 120+ cable networks and more than 60% of all U.S. addressable households.

The AND Platform™ is the first advanced buy-side TV platform to centralize campaign planning and measurement within a single interface, supporting both local and national TV investment strategies. Fueled by aggregated and de-identified set top box viewership insights from nearly 40 million households, the platform drives improved audience-based, multi-screen campaign performance across the largest source of TV viewing within Ampersand's footprint.

For the first time, local TV advertisers can define their target audiences by leveraging their own first party data or choosing from thousands of audience segments built with data from third-party data providers, together with the aggregated set-top box insights at a DMA level. In addition to their traditional age/gender reporting, local TV buyers will now have access to always-on, audience-based campaign reporting at a market level. This includes Impression delivery, Unduplicated audience Reach, Frequency of exposure and Audience Lift index, a key indicator that shows effectiveness of TV campaigns in reaching audiences. This unprecedented level of transparency will help advertisers better maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of their local TV ad investments.

For national TV advertisers, The AND Platform™ now offers access to audience-based campaign viewership insights to identify un/underexposed audiences, and the ability to reach those audiences across the largest footprint of addressable TV inventory in the U.S. This capability helps advertisers maximize audience reach and optimize spend in the national TV marketplace.

The Beta is expected to run through the end of 2020 with general availability expected in Q1 of 2021.

Throughout, Ampersand will still provide its established managed service for The AND Platform™.

"We launched the AND Platform™ earlier this year as a managed service platform solution for both local and national advertisers, to better target, buy, measure, and optimize their multiscreen TV campaigns in a unified and more effective manner," said Nicolle Pangis, Ampersand CEO. "The launch of our self-serve Beta for the AND Platform is a meaningful step in Ampersand's mission to help evolve the TV industry to be audience-first with scale of inventory, insights and superior measurement across multiscreen TV."

"Ampersand's dedication to improving TV measurement and therefore proving its impact both locally and nationally is key to our clients' ability to reduce their cost of selling," said Jim Helberg, RPA, President, Chief Media Officer.

"We're excited to be an early adopter of Ampersand's self-serve offering of the AND Platform™ as it marks the next evolutionary moment in our business to become audience-first," said Jenifer Peischel RPA SVP, Director Local Media. "The AND Platform not only gives us the planning tools we need to execute on an audience first strategy, but the audience and market level reporting that we need to truly optimize our local TV investments."

About Ampersand

Ampersand is a data-driven TV advertising sales and technology company with the mission of enabling advertisers to reach their audiences across the full range of TV and digital environments. With a commitment to constant innovation and growth, Ampersand reaches 85 million households leveraging unique data insights to connect brands with audiences to drive desired outcomes. Ampersand is owned by three of the largest cable operators in the US: Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit Ampersand at www.ampersand.tv .

