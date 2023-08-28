Ampersand Studios Brings Unique Coworking and Content Studio Concept to Nashville

Located on historic Music Row, the space will serve creatives and offer a variety of membership options

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Studios, a flexible workspace and production solution dedicated to cultivating a creative community, today announced the opening of its inaugural Nashville location on historic Music Row. Located in Nashville's first sustainable mass timber-framed office building just one block from Edgehill Village, the 26,000-square-foot creative hub features floor-to-ceiling glass, spacious private offices and elevated workspaces specifically designed for today's hybrid workforce.

The city's established history in the creative industries, growing workforce and diverse economy made Nashville the perfect home for Ampersand's second location as the company continues to grow. The workspace is focused on thoughtful design and flexibility, and offers a range of membership options, including daily and monthly passes, private offices, content production, space rentals and more.

"Ampersand Studios was created to provide connection and business growth opportunities for any entrepreneur and creative that would benefit from the resources of an innovative and collaborative working environment," said Matthew Giles, the company's founder and principal. "Our model and offering are a perfect fit for the many creatives who call Nashville home, and we look forward to helping them expand their relationships and businesses by providing a unique creative incubator."

Ampersand Nashville is located on the second floor of 1030 16th Ave S. To view photos of the Nashville space, please click here.

ABOUT AMPERSAND STUDIOS
Founded in Miami in 2018, Ampersand Studios provides thoughtfully designed and inspiring workspaces dedicated to cultivating the creativity and talent that shapes communities. Focused on being more than just a place to co-work, Ampersand Studios provides business support, meaningful connections and programming with unique offerings of content studios and other creative amenities. To learn more, please visit https://amperstudios.com.

