Ampersand Studios to Open Nashville Yards Location with Community-Driven Flexible Workspaces in 2026

The Location Marks the Entrepreneurial Brand's Continued Expansion Across Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to grow its roots in Nashville, Ampersand Studios , a flexible workspace and production solution dedicated to cultivating a creative community, will open its second location this February in Nashville Yards. With a mission to bring together the city's next wave of creators, thinkers and builders, the space will be home to the brand's signature flexible offices and state-of-the-art production studio. And with Nashville Yards' world-class dining, entertainment and wellness options, the new location will reinvent the standard workday for entrepreneurs, replacing it with an all-around, enriching experience.

With every detail designed to enhance how its Members work and live, Ampersand Studios at Nashville Yards will offer thoughtful amenities and community-driven experiences to fuel the entrepreneurial journey. Nestled in the CAA Creative Office Building, a central ecosystem will provide easy access to the right tools for both personal and career growth. And one of the new location's most anticipated features is a fully equipped podcast studio designed for recording, hosting interviews and producing branded content.

The expansion into Nashville Yards will grow the Ampersand Studios network even wider, which includes over 500 Members within Miami and its first Nashville location on Music Row. The brand's community-driven model is meant to inspire collaboration, fuel innovation and create measurable growth. The 25,680-square-foot space will encompass 64 offices, 4 conference rooms, open workspaces and a podcast studio with video capabilities.

"Ampersand Studios has always been designed to provide a platform to scale; a community where enterprise leaders, dynamic professional entrepreneurs and creative producers all cross paths," said Matthew Giles, Founder & Principal. "Nashville is a city in motion, and we want our future Members to begin their day with the buzz of Nashville Yards just outside the door, with a coffee in hand and their ideas already churning."

Community Members are invited for hard hat tours beginning on Monday, Dec. 15. Three main membership levels are available—Private Office, Resident Membership and Content Creator Membership—and differ based on team size and professional goals. The waitlist is now open and filling up fast. New members can now take advantage of a 20% Founding Member discount. Ampersand Studios is located at 955 Church Street on the 5th Floor.

To learn more about Ampersand Studios and join the waitlist, visit https://amperstudios.com/locations/nashville-yards-tn/ . To view photos of the location, please click here .

About Ampersand Studios

Founded in Miami in 2018, Ampersand Studios provides thoughtfully designed and inspiring workspaces dedicated to cultivating the creativity and talent that shapes communities. Focused on being more than just a place to cowork, Ampersand Studios provides business support, meaningful connections and programming with unique offerings of content studios and other creative amenities. To learn more, please visit https://amperstudios.com .

