Amphenol ICC Develops 112Gb/s Interconnect Technology With eTopus Products For High Speed IP Solutions

" ExaMAX2 ® has been proven in many designs as a reliable solution for 112G speed application," said David Jiang, Amphenol Global Product Manager for ExaMAX ® and ExaMEZZ ®. "We are very happy to work with eTopus and present this end-to-end demonstration to our customers. All selected ExaMAX2 parts are high-volume-production-ready. We are so proud that Amphenol is the first company that can provide multiple production-ready 112G high speed backplane connector solutions based on customer performance and cost requirements."

"We are excited to work with an industry interconnect leader like Amphenol and validate their ExaMax2 connector and 1 meter copper cable with our 112Gb/s SerDes IP. This end-to-end demonstration provides a clear upgrade path for modular platforms to double the line card bandwidth from 12.8Tb/s to 25.6Tb/s with electrical signaling and their chassis dimension," said Harry Chan, CEO of eTopus. "We are exceptionally pleased with the low bit error rates with no channel impairment concern when utilizing the new Amphenol connector with our latest 112G ePHY SerDes. Robust and reliable connections are critical to broad deployment of 112G copper connectivity."

About eTopus Technology Inc.

eTopus is an innovator and technology leader in high performance, DSP-based, mixed-signal, ultra-high-speed semiconductor interconnect solutions. For more information, please visit eTopus.com

About Amphenol ICC

Amphenol ICC, a division of Amphenol Corporation, is a world leader in interconnect solutions for the Information, Communications and Commercial electronics markets. We design and manufacture a wide range of innovative connectors as well as cable assemblies for diverse applications including server, storage, data center, networking, industrial, business equipment and automotive.

