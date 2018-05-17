Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was given Amphenol Industrial Operation's (AIO) Product Manager of the Year, 2017 award during the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV. The award was presented to Paul Hejlik, Sr, Product Manager, who oversees Amphenol's product offering and manufacturer relationship at Digi-Key.

The award was presented by Dee Fuller, Director of Distribution North America and Mark Cunningham, General Manager at AIO and given to Paul Hejlik of Digi-Key.

AIO Presents Paul Hejlik of Digi-Key with Product Manager of the Year, 2017

Amphenol Industrial Operations, headquartered in a 675,000-square foot facility in Sidney, NY, provides a full range of high reliability connectors and interconnection systems specifically for the industrial markets including base stations, rail/mass transit, process control, automotive manufacturing, heavy equipment, and petrochemical/power generation.

AIO's broad line of products including ruggedized-for-industry cylindrical, fiber optic, rectangular, and industrialized versions of Amphenol's MIL-C-5015 cylindrical, MIL-C-26482 miniature cylindrical and GT reverse bayonet cylindrical connectors is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Amphenol Industrial products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

