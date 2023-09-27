Amphenol Industrial Operations to Expand in Q4 2023

New solar product facility opening in Mesa, Arizona

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, will be expanding its operations with a new solar product factory opening in Q4 of 2023. The new 58,000 square foot facility will be located in Mesa, Arizona, further expanding Amphenol's manufacturing presence in the city.

This new factory is anticipated to create up to 50 new specialized jobs, and will be focused on manufacturing solar junction boxes, connectors, and other advanced interconnect assemblies to support the solar energy industry.

Following the passage of the USA Inflation Reduction Act, the launch of this state-of-the-art facility is designed to help with the increased demand for solar energy, as well as contribute to reducing the nation's carbon footprint. It will be equipped with advanced machinery and robotic technologies aimed at ensuring the highest quality and efficiency standards.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations and support the solar energy industry with new products designed to increase efficiency and reliability, while reducing supply chain risk in the US market," said Mark Cunningham, General Manager of Amphenol Industrial Operations. "Our business is committed to producing sustainable products that will reduce carbon emissions and support a greener future."

Mesa was selected due to its strategic location, favorable business climate, and skilled workforce, making it an ideal location for the new solar factory. Building this facility will create numerous jobs for the local community and reinforce Amphenol Industrial Operations as one of the leading suppliers to the green energy industry.

"We are pleased with Amphenol Industrial Operations' decision to expand its operations here in Mesa," said John Giles, Mayor of Mesa. "This new factory will bring significant economic benefits to our community and contribute to the growth of the renewable energy sector in Arizona." Councilmember Jenn Duff added: "With this new venture in Mesa, we're not just producing solar products. We're shaping a cleaner, brighter world for generations to come. Mesa is committed to environmental stewardship and economic growth."

"Amphenol Industrial Operations' junction boxes are becoming an essential component of Heliene's bill of materials for its U.S.-made solar PV modules," said Martin Pochtaruk, President of Heliene, one of North America's fastest-growing domestic module manufacturers and an Amphenol Industrial Operations customer due to its American focus.

For full news release and hi-res photo: https://www.amphenol-industrial.com/mesa-factory-news

