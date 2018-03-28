Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments

Amphenol Industrial Operations (AIO) offers power connectors, including the Micro-B™, Amphe-PD™ and LPT.

Amphenol LTW offers a variety of waterproof connectors that meet harsh environment specifications. These connectors include the largest range of M series, such as M12 S/T/X/M/Y/L/E/F codes, M12/M8 SMT types and M12 X-code. The division also offers the RJ45 Cat.6A adapter, USB 3.1 Type-C and distribution boxes.

Amphenol Sine/Tuchel offers connectors for machine applications, including the C16-3, C091, heavy|mate® C146 series, M23 Elite Series, PowerBosslite™ M22 and PowerBosslite™ M35.

Amphenol PCD Shenzhen offers two products for power and signal applications, including the Xcel power|mate® and industrial terminal block.

Amphenol TPI offers RoboLok™, a three position, high current primary circuit connector and cable protection system.

Amphenol GEC offers a total Cable Protection System for use in any type of automation application.

Amphenol Anytek offers four pluggable series terminal blocks, including the OQ series, TJ series, KD series and the KE series.

Amphenol's automation and robotics products, distributed by various divisions of the company, are designed for automotive OEM, auto tiers, electronics, consumer packaged goods, plastics and rubber, as well as metals, logistics, medical and recycling and waste applications. They can withstand vibration, salt spray, humidity, dust, EMI/EMC and temperature extremes.

Amphenol Industrial Operations (AIO) offers power connectors

Amphenol Industrial Operations offers power connectors, including the Micro-B™, Amphe-PD™ and LPT.

The Micro-B™ were developed for industrial applications where electrical performance must be met with affordability. High mating cycles along with excellent shell to shell electrical bonding for EMI are the benchmark of rugged connectors.

For full news release and hi res photo: http://bit.ly/AutoRoboNR

Editorial Contact:

The Simon Group, Inc.

Joanna Puglisi-Barley

Phone: (215) 453-8700

E-mail: publicrelations@simongroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amphenol-provides-automation-and-robotics-market-with-rugged-interconnect-solutions-for-the-most-demanding-environments-300621102.html

SOURCE Amphenol Industrial Products Group

Related Links

http://www.amphenol-industrial.com

