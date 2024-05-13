Amphibious Landing Craft Market size is set to grow by USD 589.97 mn from 2024-2028, upgrade of capabilities to counter emerging threats to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global amphibious landing craft market size is estimated to grow by USD 589.97 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 2.78% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Buy Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 589.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Russia, France, and UK Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC, Almaz Shipbuilding Co., BAE Systems Plc, Bland Group, CNH Industrial NV, CNIM SA, Damen Shipyards Group, Fincantieri Spa, Goa Shipyard Ltd., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Marine Alutech Oy Ab, Marine Inland Fabricators, Navantia SA, Rostec, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Strategic Marine S Pte Ltd., Textron Inc., Wetland Equipment Co., and Wilco Manufacturing LLC

Market Driver

Amphibious landing craft market is witnessing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as DEWs, air cushion technology, and hovercraft. These innovations enable landing crafts to counter terrorism threats, conduct surveillance, and support military activities, including beaching operations, search and rescue, disaster relief, and logistics. DEWs, including high-powered lasers and microwave systems, offer anti-personnel and anti-material capabilities, reducing casualties and damaging enemy equipment. Additionally, amphibious landing craft cater to seaborne trading demands, providing alternative transportation methods and enhancing military capabilities in amphibious warfare.

Market Challenges

Amphibious landing craft market growth has been influenced by the economic downturn, particularly in commodity-exporting regions. Despite political uncertainty and slow investments in the US, China , Japan , and Europe , demand persists for advanced amphibious vehicles.

, , and , demand persists for advanced amphibious vehicles. These include landing craft with air cushion technology, amphibious vehicles, and large tanks, equipped with waterproof screens, telescopic snorkels, and hovercraft. Modern ships and armored combat vehicles are also integral components, along with power generators and logistics operations. Unmanned amphibious vehicles, fuel supply, and medical evacuation variations are essential for military applications.

Surveillance payloads, sensors, and technical breakthroughs continue to drive market expansion, with applications extending to terrorist organizations and alternative transportation methods. Electrically-powered vehicles, endurance, durability, and sophisticated electronic systems are key considerations, as are government authorities and high-tech propulsion systems. Hybrid-based engines and excavators are emerging trends, with applications in professional purposes, sports, mountaineering, exploration, and excavation.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This amphibious landing craft market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Military

1.2 Commercial Type 2.1 Amphibious ACVs and APCs

2.2 Air cushion vehicle

2.3 LCU and LCM Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Military- The Amphibious Landing Craft Market caters to diverse applications, ranging from professional military purposes to sports, mountaineering, exploration, and excavation. Durability is a paramount consideration, as these landing crafts must withstand harsh marine environments and rough terrain. Sophisticated electronic systems ensure precise navigation and communication, while affordable vehicles cater to various budgets. Government authorities rely on high-tech propulsion systems and hybrid-based engines to power their amphibious assault ships and landing crafts. Countering terrorism threats and maritime boundary conflicts necessitates the integration of advanced surveillance capabilities, such as telescopic snorkels and waterproof screens.

Modern amphibious warfare ships and landing crafts accommodate a range of mission requirements, from beaching operations and search and rescue to disaster relief operations and supply and replenishment. Seaborne trading demands further expand the market, with amphibious vehicles transporting large tanks and other cargo. Military vehicles, such as the M-1 Abrams tank, require specialized landing crafts for deployment. Air cushion technology and hovercraft enable these vehicles to traverse water and land with ease.

Amphibious landing crafts also serve as power generators for logistics operations, ensuring uninterrupted support for ground forces. The world's coastlines witness the deployment of these versatile landing crafts, which adapt to various roles, including multi-role activities and amphibious assaults. Amphibious vehicles, equipped with sophisticated electronic systems and powerful engines, continue to play a crucial role in amphibious warfare and peacekeeping missions.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Amphibious Landing Craft market encompasses innovative solutions designed for modern maritime applications. These crafts play a pivotal role in amphibious warfare, enabling ground forces to deploy from ships for various missions. Key components include air cushion technology and amphibious vehicles, ensuring efficient beaching operations. Countering terrorism threats and maritime boundary conflicts necessitate advanced capabilities. Amphibious landing craft offer multi-role activities, such as search and rescue, disaster relief operations, and supply and replenishment. Seaborne trading demands further emphasize the importance of these versatile vessels. Surveillance capabilities are essential, and large tanks with waterproof screens accommodate military vehicles like the M-1 Abrams tank. Telescopic snorkels and hovercraft technology enable these crafts to operate in shallow waters. Amphibious warfare ships and amphibious landing craft are integral to this market, providing essential support for military operations along the world's coastlines.

Market Research Overview

The Amphibious Landing Craft market represents a significant sector in the defense industry. These crafts are essential for transporting military personnel and equipment from ships to shore in various terrains, including water and land. Amphibious crafts come in various types, such as tank landing crafts, utility landing crafts, and multi-purpose amphibious crafts. They are equipped with features like shallow draft, high maneuverability, and the ability to operate in rough seas. The market for these crafts is driven by factors like increasing military modernization, rising geopolitical tensions, and the need for versatile and adaptable military assets. Companies involved in this market offer innovative solutions to meet the evolving requirements of military forces worldwide.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Military



Commercial

Type

Amphibious ACVs And APCs



Air Cushion Vehicle



LCU And LCM

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio