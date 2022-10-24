Amphibious Vehicle Market to grow by USD 1.5 Bn; High demand expected from defense sector -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amphibious Vehicle Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 1.5 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2021 and 2026. The market is expected to witness high demand for amphibious vehicles from the military sector during the forecast period. Increased investments in the defense sector globally will create several growth opportunities for amphibious vehicle manufacturers over the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in this market study. Purchase Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amphibious Vehicle Market 2022-2026

Amphibious Vehicle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global amphibious vehicle market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional players. International players occupy a major share of the global amphibious vehicle market. These players are focusing on increasing their presence in many regions by expanding their customer base and investing in R&D. The competitive environment in the global amphibious vehicle market is expected to intensify further with the increase in demand for amphibious vehicles with advances in technology and government regulations. OEMs are expected to enter long-term collaborations with the vendors. Many top vendors have joined hands with local manufacturers to grab the market share of the high-potential amphibious vehicle market in developing countries such as China and India.

Technavio identifies BAE Systems Plc, Bland Group UK Holdings Ltd., DAT BV, EIK Engineering SDN BHD, General Dynamics Corp., Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Holdings Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hydratrek Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marsh Buggies Inc., Remu Oy, Rheinmetall AG, Ultratrek Machinery SDN BHD, Water car, Wetland Equipment Co., Wilco Manufacturing LLC, and Wilson Marsh Equipment Inc. as some of the major market participants.

The market is driven by the upgrade of defense capabilities to counter emerging security threats. However, defense budget cuts affecting procurement patterns might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free Sample Report

Amphibious Vehicle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global amphibious vehicle market is segmented as below:

End-user

Defense



Commercial

The use of amphibious vehicles for defense purposes is frequently referred to as amphibious combat vehicles (ACVs) or amphibious military vehicles. These vehicles exhibit the ideal balance between land and marine mobility, survivability, and the possibility for future growth. During the forecast period, the adoption of these vehicles in the defense sector is expected to increase with an increase in defense budgets by major countries such as the US, India, China, and the UK.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 29% of the global market share. The upgrading of defense capabilities to counter emerging security threats is driving the growth of the regional market. China and India are the key markets for amphibious vehicles in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The amphibious vehicle market report covers the following areas:

Amphibious Vehicle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist amphibious vehicle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the amphibious vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the amphibious vehicle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amphibious vehicle market vendors

Amphibious Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Bland Group UK Holdings Ltd., DAT BV, EIK Engineering SDN BHD, General Dynamics Corp., Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Holdings Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hydratrek Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marsh Buggies Inc., Remu Oy, Rheinmetall AG, Ultratrek Machinery SDN BHD, Water car, Wetland Equipment Co., Wilco Manufacturing LLC, and Wilson Marsh Equipment Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

10.4 Bland Group UK Holdings Ltd.

10.5 EIK Engineering SDN BHD

10.6 General Dynamics Corp.

10.7 Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Holdings Co. Ltd.

10.8 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

10.9 Lockheed Martin Corp.

10.10 Marsh Buggies Inc.

10.11 Wetland Equipment Co.

10.12 Wilco Manufacturing LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

