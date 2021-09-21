Amphista Therapeutics Appoints New Chairman, Joshua T. Brumm

GLASGOW, Scotland, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphista Therapeutics, a leader in next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) approaches, today announced the appointment of Joshua T. Brumm as its new Independent Chairman, succeeding Satish Jindal.

Amphista's CEO Dr Nicola Thompson said, "On behalf of the Amphista team I am thrilled to welcome someone of Josh's calibre to the Board. I look forward to working with Josh as we rapidly develop our pipeline of TPD therapeutics in oncology and beyond and unlock the full therapeutic potential of this exciting new modality. I would also like to thank our outgoing Chairman, Satish Jindal, who has tirelessly given his support as we have successfully advanced Amphista to this next stage of growth."

Josh Brumm, Amphista's new Chairman, commented on his appointment, "I am delighted to join Amphista as its Chairman. The company, founded by leading pioneers in the field, has a unique, truly differentiated approach to targeted protein degradation and the opportunity to develop transformational therapies for patients. The potential of the technology is extremely exciting and together with Amphista's world class team, I'm looking forward to executing on our mission of building the leading TPD company."

Founding investor Raj Parekh, General Partner, Advent Life Sciences added, "I am excited to welcome Josh as Amphista's new Chairman. He brings a wealth of experience that will compliment the work that Nicki and the team have achieved and will support Amphista's ambitious strategy".

Josh Brumm is the president and CEO of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN), a leading muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. Before joining Dyne, he served as COO and CFO of Kaleido Biosciences, leading the company's IPO, and helped bring the lead program into Phase 2 development. Prior to this he was COO and CFO at Versartis, where he oversaw the company's financial strategy including the successful completion of its IPO. Brumm has also held senior positions at Pharmacyclics, ZELTIQ Aesthetics and Proteolix, Inc as well as investment banking positions at Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. and Morgan Stanley. Over the course of his career, he has raised nearly $2 billion in capital. He holds a B.A. in business administration from the University of Notre Dame.

About Amphista Therapeutics

Amphista Therapeutics is focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases including cancer. The company is applying its proprietary Amphista degrader platform to advance new approaches in targeted protein degradation (TPD), which address the challenges faced by the field and to realise the full therapeutic potential of this transformational approach. Founded by Advent Life Sciences, Amphista is a spin-out of TPD expert Professor Alessio Ciulli's labs at the University of Dundee. The company has raised over $60M to date and is funded by leading life science investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Novartis Venture Fund, Advent Life Sciences, BioMotiv and Eli Lilly & Company.

