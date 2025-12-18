Amphix Bio raises $12.5M seed round to advance peptide drug platform

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphix Bio today announced the initial closing of a $12.5 million seed financing round to advance its lead therapeutic candidates toward human clinical trials and expand its pipeline to target additional neurological conditions. The funding comes from a syndicate of mission-driven investors dedicated to bringing new therapies into the clinic for conditions with high unmet need. This financing round brings the total dilutive and non-dilutive funds raised by the company to $18 million.

Amphix Bio is developing a new class of peptide therapeutics for neurological injuries, neurodegenerative diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders. The company's Supramolecular Therapeutic Peptide (STP) platform uses assemblies of thousands of molecules that form nanostructures engineered to activate cell receptors more potently than standard drugs. The modular structure of STPs combines peptide modifications with a library of proprietary sequences to optimize properties of therapeutic candidates. The platform has evolved over more than two decades of research in the laboratory of Northwestern University professor Samuel Stupp, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Amphix Bio.

"We are proud to have assembled a group of experienced investors, including follow-on participation from all existing investors, who are confident in our approach and trajectory," said Nick Sather, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Amphix Bio. "Not only do they see the immense commercial potential of our platform, they also strongly align with our mission of developing regenerative therapies that restore function and improve quality of life for patients."

The funding will allow the company to advance toward clinical trials following recent regulatory milestones for two products. Amphix Bio secured Orphan Drug Designation for AMFX-200, its lead neurological candidate, for the treatment of acute spinal cord injury (SCI). The team also completed a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), receiving constructive feedback on preclinical safety studies and clinical trial design. In addition, Amphix Bio's drug-device combination product for the treatment of degenerative disc disease, AMFX-100, received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA.

Advancement in the lead programs will enable development of the peptide platform technology and indication expansion to other diseases. Amphix Bio's pipeline includes programs for neurological and neuroinflammatory conditions including chronic SCI, ischemic stroke, Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Amphix Bio spun out from Northwestern University in Chicago, IL in 2021. The company is developing a new platform technology, Supramolecular Therapeutic Peptides (STPs), that modifies immunological response and initiates regenerative processes to restore function lost from injury, disease, or aging. These therapies trigger targeted signaling pathways while forming scaffolds to support biological repair. Amphix Bio's goal is to increase human healthspan — the length of time that people can live productive, fulfilling lives.

