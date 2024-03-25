Ampio Announces Voluntary Delisting and SEC Deregistration

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the "Company" or "Ampio") today announced that its Board of Directors determined to voluntarily delist its common stock from the NYSE American and deregister its common stock in order to terminate and suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

The Company today notified the NYSE American of its intention to voluntarily delist its shares of common stock from the NYSE American. The Company intends to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to effect the delisting and deregistration of its common stock on or about April 4, 2024 and the delisting is expected to become effective on or about April 14, 2024.

Following the delisting of the Company's common stock from the NYSE American, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC on or about April 15, 2024 to suspend its reporting obligations under the Act. As a result of the filing of the Form 15, the Company's obligation to file certain Exchange Act reports and forms with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, will cease. Other SEC filing requirements will terminate upon the effectiveness of the deregistration. The Company expects that the deregistration of its common stock will become effective 90 days after the filing of the Form 15 with the SEC. The documents filed with the SEC will be available on the Company's website below.

The Board made the decision to pursue delisting and deregistration of its common stock following its review and careful consideration of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's current and likely future non-compliance with the continued listing requirements of the NYSE American that would inevitably result in delisting of the Company's common stock by the NYSE American and the required personnel resources and the high costs relating to Exchange Act and NYSE American disclosure and reporting requirements and related regulatory burdens, which have resulted and would continue to result in significant operating expense. In light of these factors, the Board has determined that it is in the Company's best interests that the Company take steps designed to ensure sufficient cash to adequately fund an orderly wind down of the Company's operations and to maximize the Company's cash position.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) had previously focused on the development of a potential treatment for osteoarthritis as part of its OA-201 program. The OA-201 development program is exploring Ampio's unique and proprietary small molecule formulation as a potential treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee ("OAK") and other joints. As we announced in February 2024, the pain reduction benefit was not observed in the data from a set of non-clinical studies of OA-201, resulting in the termination of the OA-201 program at that time.

