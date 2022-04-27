Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Hold Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain resulting from osteoarthritis in the knee and potentially other articular joints, announced that the Company will be hosting a conference call on April 28, 2022 at 8am EDT regarding the update from the Food and Drug Administration with respect to its AP-013 study.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: April 28, 2022 at 8am EDT

Title: Investor Update Call - FDA Response Letter AP-013 Study

Conference Link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3769445/94EB73B2CBD066B2B00A61BEA2BC8A2E

Toll Free dial-in number: 1 (888) 210-3346 Local dial-in number: 1 (646) 960-0253 Conference ID: 5564580

*Participants will need to enter the conference ID before being met by an operator. A recording of the call will be available on the Ampio website.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of pain resulting from osteoarthritis. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2037 and may be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA).

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release and the webinar that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application (BLA), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, the ability to receive regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

