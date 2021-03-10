Ampio Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

The Ampio management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. In addition, Dr. David Bar-Or, Ampio's Founder, Director and member of the Scientific Advisory Board, will participate as an expert on a panel discussion on Monday, March 15, 2021 (12:00pm EST) titled "Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 – Viral Variants Will Not Fade Away". This meeting will represent a panel discussion of the various developmental therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Please note that this conference is not open to the public and, as such, if you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ampio / attend the conference, please contact your ROTH representative here.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC "ROTH" is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held, and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of Ampion, our product candidate, to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2035 and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act (BPCIA).

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application (BLA), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, the ability to receive regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

