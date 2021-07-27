Ampio Pharmaceuticals to Present at Aspen Lung Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced details on the Company's poster presentation, "Inflammation and COVID Induced ARDS: Inhaled Ampion™ as a Therapeutic Option," being given at the 63rd annual Thomas L. Petty Aspen Lung Conference , September 20 to 23, 2021, at the Gant Conference Center in Aspen, Colorado. Elevated levels of inflammatory cytokines indicative of an uncontrolled immune response have been found in COVID-19 patients with ARDS, and in vitro studies indicate Ampion regulates cellular transcription to reduce inflammatory cytokines (TNFα, IL-1β, IFNγ, IL-6, IL-12, IP-10).

Ampio's poster highlights the Company's recently completed AP-014 Phase I clinical trial utilizing an inhaled form of Ampio's drug, Ampion, for treatment of respiratory distress in patients as a result of COVID-19. The study showed inhaled Ampion reduced all-cause mortality in COVID-19 respiratory distress by 78% over the Standard of Care (SOC) alone.

In addition, the poster further highlights that patients who received inhaled Ampion had shorter hospital stays (8 days for Ampion vs. 12 days for control) and shorter ICU stays (8 days for Ampion vs. 11 days for control). Remdesivir was also used at a lower rate (26% of patients) in the Ampion group vs. the control group (52% of patients).

The poster is led by Michael Roshon, M.D., Ph.D., of the Emergency Department, Penrose Hospital (Colorado Springs, CO) and Luciano Lemos-Filho, M.D., of the National Jewish Division of Pulmonary Medicine at Swedish Medical Center (Englewood, CO).

The theme of this year's Aspen Lung Conference will be "ARDS in the 21st Century: New Insights into Clinical and Mechanistic Heterogeneity," providing an international forum bringing together leading basic, translational, and clinical ARDS researchers while welcoming trainees in pulmonology and critical care medicine. The conference will be a hybrid event, mixing in-person and virtual sessions, with all poster sessions being held virtually.

For more information on the poster presentation or the Aspen Lung Conference, visit https://medschool.cuanschutz.edu/aspen .

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2037 and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act (BPCIA).

