Ampio Pharmaceuticals Updates Progress of SPA Clinical Trial

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) today announced the progress to date in the Company's special protocol assessment (SPA) phase three clinical trial titled "A Randomized, Controlled, Double-Blind Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of an Intra-Articular Injection of Ampion in Adults with Pain Due to Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee." This pivotal trial seeks to enroll approximately 1,000 patients and assess co-primary endpoints of pain and function. More details of the study are available on clinicaltrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03988023?term=ampion&cond=Osteo+Arthritis+Knee&rank=2

According to Michael Macaluso, Ampio CEO, "Over the last two weeks, approximately two-thirds of the scheduled sites have completed their preparations and have begun dosing patients. As of July 24th, 280 patients have enrolled into the study, and almost half of those patients have been dosed. The remaining scheduled clinical sites are expected to begin enrolling patients in August."

About Special Protocol Assessment (SPA)

A SPA is a process in which sponsors may ask to meet with the FDA to reach agreement on the design and size of certain clinical trials to determine if they adequately address scientific and regulatory requirements for a study that could support marketing approval. Our SPA agreement for the above referenced study indicates concurrence by the FDA with the adequacy and acceptability of specific critical elements of overall protocol design for the study, which we intend to support a future Biologic License Application (BLA).

About Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is an incurable and progressive disorder of the joints involving degradation of the intra-articular cartilage, joint lining, ligaments, and bone. Certain risk factors in conjunction with natural wear and tear lead to the breakdown of cartilage. OA is caused by inflammation of the soft tissue and bony structures of the joint, which worsens over time and leads to progressive thinning of articular cartilage. Other symptoms include narrowing of the joint space, synovial membrane thickening, osteophyte formation and increased density of subchondral bone.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of Ampion, our product candidate, to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options.

Forward-Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion™ and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application (BLA), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Phone: (720) 437-6500

info@ampiopharma.com

SOURCE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ampiopharma.com

