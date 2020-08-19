Ampio Provides Update on COVID-19 Clinical Trial Activities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, provides updates regarding the following clinical trials:

Ampion Phase I clinical trial for intravenous ("IV") treatment of COVID-19 patients:

The initial safety assessments are complete and the trial is cleared to enroll the remaining patients for the Phase I US based clinical trial evaluating a 5-day IV Ampion TM treatment for COVID-19 patients requiring supplemental oxygen. The results were reviewed by an independent Safety Monitoring Committee, comprised of four physicians, who found Ampion to be safe and well-tolerated, and who authorized the trial to move to completion. Additional details of the trial can be found on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04456452).

The initial safety assessments are complete and the trial is cleared to enroll the remaining patients for the Phase I US based clinical trial evaluating a 5-day IV Ampion treatment for COVID-19 patients requiring supplemental oxygen. The results were reviewed by an independent Safety Monitoring Committee, comprised of four physicians, who found Ampion to be safe and well-tolerated, and who authorized the trial to move to completion. Additional details of the trial can be found on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04456452). Ampion IND application for inhalation treatment of COVID-19 patients:

The FDA requested comprehensive tests on the safety of nebulized Ampion at various doses. The results of these tests have been reviewed by independent toxicologists who found no evidence of toxicity in preclinical trials, even at extreme doses, and this extensive data has been submitted to the FDA. A clinical trial protocol for treating patients who have respiratory distress due to COVID-19 with nebulized Ampion has already been submitted and is being reviewed by the FDA. The addition of this safety data is expected to complete our IND application.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of Ampion, our product candidate, to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2032, and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act ("BPCIA").

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "may," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application ("BLA"), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, the ability to receive regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, and that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Dan Stokely, CFO

Phone: (720) 437-6500

[email protected]

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SOURCE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

https://ampiopharma.com/

