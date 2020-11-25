Ampio Updates Regulatory and Clinical Trial Events

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced today the following updates:

Patients experiencing respiratory distress due to COVID-19: In the Phase I inhaled Ampion™ clinical trial (AP-014), the third of three initial safety groups of patients have completed their five days of treatment and three days of follow up for Safety Monitoring Committee (SMC) review ( as inhalation is a new delivery method of Ampion cleared for clinical use by the FDA ). Once the SMC provides confirmation regarding no safety concerns for this third group, the trial will accelerate to complete the remaining thirty-four patients at the speed of recruitment with additional hospital groups added as required to support enrollment.

In the Phase I inhaled Ampion™ clinical trial (AP-014), the third of three initial safety groups of patients have completed their five days of treatment and three days of follow up for Safety Monitoring Committee (SMC) review ( ). Once the SMC provides confirmation regarding no safety concerns for this third group, the trial will accelerate to complete the remaining thirty-four patients at the speed of recruitment with additional hospital groups added as required to support enrollment. Patients with severe osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK): The amendment to the OAK Phase III clinical trial (AP-013), that harmonizes the FDA agreement on the Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with FDA guidance for clinical trials on hold due to COVID-19, has been received by the FDA. The FDA notified the Company that a formal response will be provided by the end of this year.

About Ampio Pharmaceutical

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of Ampion, our product candidate, to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2032 and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act (BPCIA).

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to the safety and efficacy of Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biologics License Application (BLA), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering or licensing arrangements, current or future clinical trials, changes in business conditions and similar events (including currently unforeseen risks associated with COVID-19), the possibility that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, Ampio's ability to continue as a going concern and its ability to continue to raise funds using its "at-the-market" equity offering or otherwise, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, in Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made by Ampio with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Investor Relations

Joe Hassett

[email protected]

484-686-6600

Media Relations

Sarah May

[email protected]

215-205-1217

SOURCE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ampiopharma.com

