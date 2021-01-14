Ampion, PBC Receives ISO 27001 Certification

Ampion extends our leadership, becoming the only company in the sector guaranteeing robust data security controls. Tweet this

"The emphasis placed on data security has steadily risen as awareness and legal protections have grown in response to damaging data breaches in the past. Long an industry with a conservative posture on security, retail energy continues to raise the bar for the provider ecosystem. By adopting this international standard, Ampion demonstrates our intention to meet the needs and expectations of our enterprise clients for whom data security is a foundational expectation."



ISO 27001 is recognized as the global standard for information security with over 100 requirements governing the creation and management of a robust ISMS. These requirements span physical protection, software development practices and systems architecture, and far-ranging operational processes including risk management and business continuity. Ampion's certification ensures that its clients can rely on its systems and business practices to protect the confidentiality and integrity of the data under its control. Implemented controls include security-by-design product development, data encryption, vulnerability management, business continuity and disaster recovery plans, and much more.



"We made this commitment over a year ago because we believe that information security is a prerequisite to serving utility customers and CDG (Community Distributed Generation) portfolios, and represents the dominant risk to the emerging market, our business, and our customers," Owen added. "We did it to convince ourselves that our operations are appropriately secure, but we also know that our clients care deeply about these issues, and this is quickly becoming a non-negotiable consideration when operating in a regulated market."

Ampion's certification was issued after the completion of a formal audit performed by NQA, a division of NTS, the leading independent provider of environmental simulation testing, inspection and certification services in the USA. NQA is accredited to perform management systems registrations by ANAB (American National Standards Institute/Registrar Accreditation Board), UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service) and various other regional and industry-specific oversight bodies.

About Ampion

Ampion is a market leader in the community distributed generation industry. Ampion manages hundreds of megawatts of CDG assets, serving residential, commercial and anchor customers. Ampion's platform provides compliant acquisition and revenue management functionality to CDG asset owners, while also providing advanced billing and sustainability reporting to small and large CDG subscribers.

About NQA

NQA is a leading global independently-accredited certification body, providing assessments (audits) of organizations to various Management System Standards since 1988. NQA is part of NTS, the leading independent provider of environmental simulation testing, inspection and certification services in the USA. NTS serves a broad range of industries, including the civil aviation, space, defence, nuclear, telecommunications, industrial, electronics, medical and automotive markets.

