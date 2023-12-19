Ampla Secures $275 Million Credit Facility from Citi and Waterfall Asset Management to Fuel Continued Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampla, a leading provider of innovative financial solutions for consumer brands, announced today the successful closure of a new $275 million credit facility with Citi and funds managed by Waterfall Asset Management. This brings the total capital raised by Ampla to over $600 million from top tier investors, including Goldman Sachs and Atalaya Capital.

Ampla's ability to secure this substantial credit facility underscores confidence from the broader capital markets community in its value proposition, and its commitment to serving consumer brands by providing tailored software products and financial services. Despite the complexities of the economic environment, Ampla remains steadfast in its dedication to supporting businesses and helping them thrive.

The new funds will be instrumental in advancing Ampla's expansion initiatives, allowing the company to further enhance its comprehensive suite of products for consumer brands. Ampla's diverse product lines are designed to meet the unique needs of businesses, providing them with the flexibility required to navigate today's dynamic market landscape.

"This additional capital marks a significant milestone for Ampla as we continue our mission to empower consumer brands, and comes at a time when we are aggressively expanding our product offerings to include a broader base of cards and software products," said Anthony Santomo, CEO of Ampla.

Justin Myers from Waterfall Asset Management added, "Ampla's commitment to innovation and its track record effectively serving consumer brands is commendable. We are pleased to support Ampla's expansion plans and look forward to a successful partnership."

The closing of this facility follows Ampla's successful partnerships with Goldman Sachs and Atalaya Capital Management, highlighting the company's ability to secure top-tier financial backing. Ampla's continued growth is a testament to its resilience and unwavering commitment to delivering value to consumer brands.

