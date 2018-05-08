Ample Foods Secures $2m Seed Funding Round Led By Slow Ventures To Expand Reach For Healthy, Drinkable Meal

The company's meals make quality nutrition convenient for people across a range of food lifestyles and are thoughtfully formulated from research-backed ingredients including protein from grass-fed, rBST-free whey and collagen, probiotics, healthy fats and plant-based micronutrients. Since launch, Ample expanded from its original formula to include Ample V for plant-based diets and Ample K, a complete drinkable meal packed with recognizable, real-food ingredients custom-crafted for the $5.07 billion ketogenic food market.

Ample began its journey with the top-funded nutrition Indiegogo of all time and has since earned angel investments from 500 Startups, Hawkshead Capital and Compound. In 2017, it signed Mark Divine, creator of SEALFIT and Unbeatable Mind, and Chris Masterjohn, PhD, a leading nutrition expert and researcher, to advisory roles. The latest investment from Slow brings Ample's total funding to $4 million.

"We're excited to be part of Ample's mission to help people take control of their nutrition in a convenient way across a range of food lifestyles," said Scott Marlette, partner, Slow Ventures. "Ample is leading the industry with a level of quality, honesty and convenience that is in line with where nutrition will go in the next 20 years."

"It's been deeply rewarding to hear the stories of people whose lives have improved with access to a healthy, convenient meal option," said Young. "Slow Ventures is a perfect partner for Ample, because we both believe this business about more than just a product, it's about providing a foundation for a healthier life."

About Ample Foods

Ample Foods is a San Francisco-based nutrition startup that offers delicious, drinkable superfood meals thoughtfully crafted with quality, real-food ingredients to help busy people make the best possible food choices at home or on-the-go. Ample launched with the top-funded nutrition Indiegogo campaign of all time and counts among its investors and advisors Dr. Dominic D'Agostino, Mark Divine (SEALFIT) and Chris Masterjohn, PhD.

Follow Ample Foods on Facebook and Instagram.

About Slow Ventures

The most powerful ideas, companies, and industries aren't created overnight. With a community built on collective experience and fueled by curiosity, Slow understands the entrepreneurial journey. Investing at the center of technology and on the edges of science, society, and culture, Slow gives curious founders the resources, connections, experiences, and empathy required to build strong, sustainable companies.

Contact: Heather Hawkins, Elevation Strategy

heather@elevation-strategy.com

(415) 598-8662

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ample-foods-secures-2m-seed-funding-round-led-by-slow-ventures-to-expand-reach-for-healthy-drinkable-meal-300644145.html

SOURCE Ample Foods

Related Links

https://www.amplemeal.com

