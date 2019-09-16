Ample Hills Creamery Announces Opening of New Store location at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ample Hills Creamery, the beloved Brooklyn based ice cream company, is proud to announce the opening of its newest scoop shop at Aventura Mall at 12:00pm on September 20, 2019. In celebration of the new Aventura location, Ample Hills Creamery will be offering the first 100 scoops of ice cream for free.

Since its first store opening in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn in 2011, Ample Hills Creamery has been scooping cult-favorite flavors in their creative and playful style, such as Ooey Gooey Buttercake, The Munchies, and Peppermint Pattie. The new Aventura scoop shop location will offer 24 different Ample Hills flavors and include a brand-new shop-specific flavor, inspired by the sunny Aventura community.

Gauvito, the new shop-specific flavor that the brand has churned for their new Aventura store location, is a delightful vegan mint, lime and guava sorbet.

"I grew up in Boca Raton. My family is still there, and we've been dying to open a shop in South Florida since the very beginning. It's really a dream come true to be at Aventura!" said Brian Smith, Co-Owner and CEO of Ample Hills Creamery. The new Aventura store will be one of Ample Hill Creamery's largest brick and mortar locations.

The Ample Hills Creamery scoop shop is located on the 1st level by the slide in the new wing of the Aventura Mall - 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180.

ABOUT AMPLE HILLS CREAMERY

Ample Hills Creamery has been rated #1 in New York City by Zagat, named "Best Ice Cream in America" by Food Network, and has been featured in outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, AdWeek, The TODAY Show, O, The Oprah Magazine, and more. Ample Hills Creamery is a family-owned ice cream company started and run by husband and wife duo Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna. Brian and Jackie now run fourteen locations in New York City, New Jersey, California and Florida. In 2014, the duo debuted their first book, Ample Hills Creamery: Secrets and Stories from Brooklyn's Favorite Ice Cream Shop (Stewart, Tabori and Chang). Ample Hills Creamery pints are sold at select retailers across United States, including Whole Foods.

ABOUT AVENTURA MALL

Aventura Mall is the best place to shop in Miami and one of the top shopping centers in the U.S. Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, the center is highlighted by a mix of over 300 luxury boutiques and shopper favorites, including Apple, Adidas, Anthropologie, Burberry, Cartier, Givenchy, Gucci, H&M, Louis Vuitton, MCM, Microsoft, Sephora, Topshop Topman and Zara. Aventura Mall also features more than 50 eateries and restaurants, including Treats Food Hall, and the experiential Arts Aventura Mall program showcasing 20 museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums. Aventura Mall is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Call (305) 935-1110 or visit online at www.aventuramall.com.

