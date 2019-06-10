Ample Hills Creamery Celebrates Pride Month

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ample Hills Creamery, one of the most innovative and beloved ice cream companies in the U.S., is proud to re-launch their extremely popular flavor in celebration of PRIDE month, aptly named "Baby, I Was Churned This Way," available all of June. The cult-favorite flavor riffs on the iconic Lady Gaga single, "Baby, I Was Born this Way," and features a salty, hazelnut ice cream with chocolate-covered, rainbow-colored sunflower seeds.

Baby I Was Churned This Way

"Celebrating the diverse, vibrancy of our community is at the forefront of who we are as a company. Baby, I was Churned This Way, our salty hazelnut flavor, has become a beloved pride tradition that honors all of our LGBTQ+ family, friends, neighbors and Amployees. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to stand up for inclusivity and love by offering support in the sweetest way we can," says Jackie Cuscuna, Co-Founder Ample Hills Creamery.

Each June, Ample Hills works with local organizations to raise awareness and money around LGBTQ needs, including a partnership with Brooklyn Pride. Throughout the month of June, Ample Hills will donate $1 from each sold and pre-packed pint of "Baby, I Was Churned this Way" to the Brooklyn Pride Foundation.

As background, Ample Hills Creamery is the beloved Brooklyn-based, family-owned ice cream company started and run by husband and wife duo Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna. Since its first store opening in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn in 2011, the brand has been rated #1 in New York City by Zagat, named "Best Ice Cream in America" by Food Network, and has been featured in outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, AdWeek, The TODAY Show, O, The Oprah Magazine, and more. Smith and Cuscuna now run eight locations in New York City and California, scooping cult-favorite flavors in their creative and playful style, like Salted Crack Caramel, Ooey Gooey, and The Munchies, with pints sold at select retailers across the region. In 2014, the duo debuted their first book, Ample Hills Creamery: Secrets and Stories from Brooklyn's Favorite Ice Cream Shop (Stewart, Tabori and Chang). www.amplehills.com

