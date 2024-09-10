Amplemarket wants to give every salesperson their own AI personal assistant

The company introduces Amplemarket Duo, the world's first end-to-end AI Sales Copilot that reduces rep performance gap by guiding salespeople through their pipeline with the support of artificial intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplemarket is launching Amplemarket Duo, a revolutionary AI product designed to have a direct impact on companies' performance. The world's first end-to-end AI Sales Copilot acts just like a personal assistant for salespeople by offering business insights, conducting research, creating workflows, and guiding reps through their pipeline. "The most successful sales professionals today are those who can leverage technology to enhance, rather than replace, their uniquely human skills of empathy, creativity, and strategic thinking", explains Luis Batalha, CPO at Amplemarket. "The AI Sales Copilot is not designed to replace the seller's intuition or relationship-building skills but rather augment the rep", he concluded.

Luis Batalha, Chief Product Officer at Amplemarket.

Companies that used Duo during the testing phase reduced the performance gap between top and bottom sales reps by 60% in terms of opportunities generated per month. They also saw new sales reps booking meetings with enterprise clients in their first week instead of 3 months, and experienced an 8x increase in lead-to-meeting conversion rate with Duo-generated leads. "The Amplemarket AI Copilot is prospecting for me when I'm asleep. There's no other tool that can do that, " says Justus Voss, a Go To Market team member at Deel, who is already using Duo.

How Amplemarket Duo works

The secret behind the all-in-one system developed by Amplemarket is its ability and precision in identifying opportunities for companies. Trained on extensive business data and powered by CRM insights, Amplemarket Duo helps sellers pinpoint which accounts to focus on, find suitable leads, and create tailored plays, surfacing data from over 24 categories of signals, including buying intent, social interactions, G2 reviews, Slack group conversations, and recent job changes. "Despite increasing activity volumes, many sales teams struggle to meet quotas. At Amplemarket, we focus on the 'invisible activities' that top reps perform daily to achieve results", Luis explains. Users receive lists of best-fit prospects along with personalized, multichannel outreach plans tailored to each individual.

Duo's advanced technology takes artificial intelligence to a new level of precision and autonomy: it finds accounts and prospects, sends emails, schedules meetings, handles objections, and even generates AI voice and text messages in the seller's tone. Luis compares Amplemarket to a self-driving car, explaining that while traditional sales tools were like assembling a car from parts, Amplemarket provides a seamless, all-in-one platform enhanced with AI 'self-driving' capabilities. "Duo acts like a driver-assistance system, guiding reps from prospecting to closing, reducing manual work, and boosting productivity".

AI & its business impact

The launch of Amplemarket Duo comes at a time of intense debate among experts about the real impact of AI on company revenues. While American companies have not yet adopted AI at scale in producing goods or services, they are much more inclined to dive into this technology to increase employee productivity and efficiency, according to the latest US Census Bureau AI Report . Duo offers exactly that to sales teams. Considering that salespeople spend 70% of their time on nonselling tasks , the next Amplemarket launch has a tremendous potential to be a gamechanger by allowing reps to focus on high-value activities, strategy, relationship building and, of course, selling. Duo will move the needle on financial results as it directly impacts Sales, one of the four areas identified by McKinsey where AI application will have the greatest economic impact. The consultancy estimates that these four sectors together will represent 75% of the value added to the global economy annually by AI (the equivalent of $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion).

Join Amplemarket's Launch Keynote

Discover more about the AI Sales Copilot at Amplemarket's virtual keynote on Wednesday, September 25 - register here .

Media Contact:

Leonardo Stamillo

[email protected]

Content CO

SOURCE Amplemarket