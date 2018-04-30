Amplero Names Jamie Miller Chief Executive Officer

Most recently, Miller spent a year as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Pioneer Square Labs in Seattle, which announced earlier this month that they have successfully closed $80M for their first venture fund. As a former executive at Faraday Future, thePlatform, and RhythmOne, Miller brings 20 years of experience starting, growing, and successfully exiting technology companies.

Amplero was founded by machine learning pioneer, Olly Downs, Ph.D., who will continue in his role as Amplero founder and Chief Scientist. The company's early accomplishments include it being recently named to the CB Insights "AI 100" and being selected a finalist in GeekWire's "2018 Startup of the Year" Award.

"I knew from the moment I met Jamie that he was the right person to lead Amplero through its next phase of growth," said Downs. "As startups evolve beyond their scrappy beginnings, they need level-headed leadership that can galvanize a team as it transitions to drive scale and repeatability in its business–Jamie has that in spades. I am excited to resume my focus on innovation and to continue to build our unique vision for the future of marketing."

Launched with AI at the core and used by customer-obsessed brands like Sprint, TaxAct, and Virgin Mobile, Amplero's AI Marketing technology experiments, learns, and optimizes each customer interaction as the relationship evolves, enabling brands to deliver experiences in which individuals feel heard, known, and understood.

"I believe the space between human intentions and our ability to understand that intention generates the most fascinating questions in technology today," says Miller. "What does a customer want at this very moment, how do we predict that need with fine resolution, and how do we present it to her in a way that is timely, helpful and likely to be acted upon? This intelligence was at the heart of my connected vehicle activities at Faraday, and in my latter years at thePlatform, where we built software that helped our customers understand and deliver content, packaged in the way that consumers would most value and enjoy.

"I'm not at Amplero by accident. In my estimation, there is no other company in the Northwest doing more with machine learning and AI than we are. I feel fortunate and grateful to be here. Keep an eye on us! "

Miller has consistently brought to market new technologies that create engaging consumer experiences.

"I've been excited about the team and the technology at Amplero since day one," says Bob Kelly, managing partner at Ignition, and Amplero board member. "Jamie has the experience, temperament, and talent to be a force multiplier at a time when Amplero is poised to disrupt the way brands interact with their customers."

About Amplero

Amplero lets brands be human again.

Despite the exponential growth of customer data, major brands still fail to understand individual consumers. Moments of interaction on the phone, in the app, or at the store, don't connect. Each channel of communication is driven by its own data and automation rules.

But where humans and existing marketing systems are overwhelmed, artificial intelligence marketing (AIM) thrives. Amplero now enables customer-obsessed brands to build lasting relationships at a scale not humanly possible. No more mindless automation. No more fragmented interactions. No more feeling misunderstood.

Launched with AI at the core and used by companies across the globe, Amplero's award-winning AIM technology experiments, learns, and optimizes each interaction as customer relationships evolve. Intelligently orchestrating meaningful, individualized cross-channel experiences, Amplero AI Marketing Cloud drives measurable lift for the metrics that matter most.

As a recognized leader in the AIM category, Amplero was named to the "Top 5 Most-Promising AI Startups" by VentureBeat and "CB Insights AI 100" featured in Fortune Magazine. Amplero founder and Chief Scientist Olly Downs, Ph.D., holds 35 patents in machine learning and computational mathematics.

