Amplero Welcomes Ted Bardusch, Pete Baltaxe, to Executive Team

In concert with the key engineering and product hires, Amplero is releasing its new Amplero Audiences customer marketing analytics product this month, which provides segmentation and behavioral insights based on a customer's lifetime journey with the brand.

"We're excited to add Ted and Pete to the team as we launch Audiences," said Amplero CEO Jamie Miller. "We will be able to accelerate the delivery of tools marketers can use every day to understand their customers and optimize interactions."

Bardusch has built large, collaborative engineering teams at companies like Marchex, aQuantive, and Amazon. Most recently, Bardusch spent three years at Usermind where he led the engineering team and implemented key data security and privacy initiatives.

Baltaxe joins Amplero from Socedo, where he was Chief Product Officer. Previously, Baltaxe defined and launched the digital music and game download business at Amazon. His experience with marketing technology and with high-volume B2C services will be vital as Amplero expands its reach to customers in retail, media, and consumer tech.

The two newest members of Amplero's leadership will work in collaboration with Founder and Chief Scientist/CTO, Olly Downs, PhD, to continue implementation of his AI Marketing vision. "It's a critical time for consumer-focused brands, as they grapple with new types of interactions, heightened consumer expectations of their brand relationships, and unprecedented privacy and security concerns," said Downs. "Ted and Pete are the kind of technology and product innovators who can help expand how we leverage Amplero's unique AI capabilities to deliver better ways for marketers to onboard, engage, and retain their customers."

The new Audiences product is purpose-built with vertical-specific templates and dashboards for marketing, loyalty, and customer experience teams. The initial release focuses on the telecommunications, banking, and retail industries.

Unlike most customer analytics and tagging tools, Audiences is pre-configured to reveal the segments of customers with attributes and behaviors that are most relevant for the marketer.

"Audiences will deepen how brands view their customers' behavior and drive and evaluate their interactions with them," said Downs. "While marketers typically get to simple profile segments, with Audiences it is possible to drill in to the granular customer behavior over time that uncovers how customers think and act."

About Amplero

Amplero lets brands be human again.

Despite the exponential growth of customer data, major brands still fail to understand individual consumers. Moments of interaction on the phone, in the app, or at the store, don't connect. Each channel of communication is driven by its own data and automation rules.

But where humans and existing marketing systems are overwhelmed, artificial intelligence marketing (AIM) thrives. Amplero enables consumer brands to build lasting relationships at a scale not humanly possible. No more mindless automation. No more fragmented interactions. No more feeling misunderstood.

As a recognized leader in the AIM category, Amplero was named to the "Top 5 Most-Promising AI Startups" by VentureBeat and "CB Insights AI 100" featured in Fortune Magazine. Amplero founder and Chief Scientist Olly Downs, PhD, holds 35 patents in machine learning and computational mathematics.

