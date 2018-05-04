AMPLEXOR and RE'FLEKT Sponsor the AR/VR Hub at IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Expo

The event, also known as the M&T Expo, is a three-day tradeshow focusing on key elements of advanced manufacturing, including lean and continuous improvement, leadership, technology integration, talent management and best practices to achieve operational excellence. Attendees participate in real-world plant tours, workshops and in-depth discussion sessions with industry experts to learn about today's most disruptive technologies and innovative industrial products and solutions.

At the M&T Expo, AMPLEXOR and RE'FLEKT will showcase their innovative offering that combines cutting-edge content and language solutions with the latest AR technology. As the event's AR/VR hub sponsor, AMPLEXOR and RE'FLEKT will be giving hands-on demos and presentations at their booth (#241).

Shannon Zimmerman, Executive Vice President of Global Content & Language Solutions at AMPLEXOR, comments about AMPLEXOR's partnership with RE'FLEKT and joint involvement at M&T Expo, "For manufacturers, delivering customized, digital content via AR formats and devices is becoming increasingly important as it shapes the workplace of the future for maintenance, operations and training. This unique solution pairs AMPLEXOR's intelligent content authoring, translation, publication and integration capabilities, with REFLEKT ONE technology, which enables manufacturers to transform paper-based manuals into interactive mixed reality guides. End users across maintenance, operations and training functions can use our solution to instantly visualize relevant content on any mobile device or smart glass. We look forward to showcasing this innovative technology with our partner, RE'FLEKT."

Learn more about AMPLEXOR's involvement at IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Expo.

About AMPLEXOR

AMPLEXOR International, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a leading digital solution provider offering global compliance, digital experience and content solutions. Continuously growing since its foundation in 1987 and today with a presence in over 23 countries, AMPLEXOR helps customers across key industries, such as Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Environment, the Public Sector and Defense, Aerospace & Transport achieve process efficiency, increase revenue generation, reduce time-to-market and ensure quality and compliance. AMPLEXOR's turnkey solutions support core industry processes, and include software technology, consulting, system integration, and language and content management services. For more information, visit www.AMPLEXOR.com.

