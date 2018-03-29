AMPLEXOR Announces Speaker Line-up for Annual BE THE EXPERT 2018 Training and Conference

The BE THE EXPERT event takes place 5 - 7 June 2018 at the Hotel Dubrovnik Palace, close to Dubrovnik's Old Town on the coast, with training and networking events connecting the life sciences industry with the opportunity to exchange opinions and share best practices behind regulatory excellence.

Alongside dedicated training sessions, complimentary Expert Corner consultations, and exciting networking events, this year's conference includes industry thought leaders and timely keynotes with presentations from:

Professor Josef van Genabith , Scientific Director at the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI), one of the largest centers of excellence in AI worldwide, who will explore the role of advancing technologies such as AI and neural machine learning in life sciences.

one of the largest centers of excellence in AI worldwide, who will explore the role of advancing technologies such as AI and neural machine learning in life sciences. Andrew Marr , Former Strategy Consultant , who will look ahead to where regulatory information management is going over the next five years, discussing whether the past of Regulatory Information can predict the future.

, who will look ahead to where regulatory information management is going over the next five years, discussing whether the past of Regulatory Information can predict the future. Steve Gens , Managing Partner at Gens & Associates , the specialist healthcare management and organizational consultancy, will draw on industry in-depth research to provide his own unique insights into the state of the industry, what lies ahead for regulatory information management, and how life sciences firms can prepare. His session will include a look at emerging technologies such as AI and how they are being applied in the regulatory function.

, the specialist healthcare management and organizational consultancy, will draw on industry in-depth research to provide his own unique insights into the state of the industry, what lies ahead for regulatory information management, and how life sciences firms can prepare. His session will include a look at emerging technologies such as AI and how they are being applied in the regulatory function. Connie Dominguez RAC, Founder and Owner Regulatory Language Matters, who based on her career registering hundreds of life sciences products, will be presenting on how to reduce regulatory approval time to speed product to the patient by improving the quality of the application.

"What better place to mark the BE THE EXPERT 20th anniversary than the breath-taking surroundings of Dubrovnik," commented Elvis Paćelat, Executive Vice President, Life Sciences, AMPLEXOR, announcing the 2018 speaker program. "We are quite excited at the prospect of stimulating debate around AI, and the emerging opportunities to bring smarter solutions to content and data management and processing in this industry, which is a strong area of focus for AMPLEXOR. This will be a memorable 20th year."

To view the current list of speakers, click here.

Companies interested in sending delegates to the event this June can register for the conference here.

About AMPLEXOR Life Sciences

AMPLEXOR Life Sciences assists organizations developing pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, and biotechnology with launching products and breaking into new markets quickly. Its proven solutions as well as professional and business services expedite the creation and delivery of consistent, compliant, high-quality and global content – both physical and digital.

AMPLEXOR Life Sciences boasts a rich 25+ year history of serving pharmaceutical producers, medical device manufacturers, and biotechnology companies.

For more information, go to www.amplexor.com/lifesciences.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplexor-announces-speaker-line-up-for-annual-be-the-expert-2018-training-and-conference-300621399.html

SOURCE AMPLEXOR Life Sciences

Related Links

http://www.amplexor.com

