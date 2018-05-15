AMPLEXOR Life Sciences at Medical Device and Diagnostic Labeling Conference

MEDIA ADVISORY: Now in its eighth year, the Medical Device and Diagnostic Labeling Conference is recognized as one of the industry's go-to events for anyone in labeling, regulatory affairs, document control, quality assurance or manufacturing operations.





With product labeling and instructions for-use becoming increasingly important in providing vital information to both healthcare professionals and patients alike, an efficient, focused and centralized approach to labeling is essential to ensuring compliance while not comprising on quality, accuracy of safety.





AMPLEXOR is a key sponsor of Medical Device and Diagnostic Labeling Conference, with Daniel Manak delivering the Chairperson's remarks on Day Two of the event.



What: The Medical Device and Diagnostic Labeling Conference attracts prominent speakers and thought leaders, who will present on a variety of associated topics during the two-day conference. They will also share their experiences and best practice strategy on how best to approach labeling in the medical device industry.





Join AMPLEXOR Life Sciences at the Upcoming Medical Device and Diagnostic Labeling Conference to learn about this and much more.



When: 15-16 May 2018



Where: Hilton Chicago/Magnificent Mile Suites

98 E Delaware Pl, Chicago, IL

AMPLEXOR will be exhibiting at, and is a sponsor of this event. AMPLEXOR Life Sciences experts will be present throughout the two days and on-hand to discuss any challenges your organization may be facing around labeling and translations in medical devices.

To register for the event, please visit: https://www.q1productions.com/2437da/

To learn more about AMPLEXOR Life Sciences' solutions and language services, visit www.amplexor.com/lifesciences.

About AMPLEXOR Life Sciences

AMPLEXOR Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology organizations launch products and break new markets quickly. Its solutions and services expedite the creation and delivery of consistent, compliant and high-quality global content – both physical and digital – across all target countries. Its services include technology consultancy, implementation and management services, as well as technical writing, medical translation and linguistic validation services.

AMPLEXOR employs 1,700 people in 21 countries across four continents. It boasts a rich 25+ year history of serving pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturers and biotechnology companies. For more information, go to www.amplexor.com.

