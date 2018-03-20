AMPLEXOR's March Webinar Program Addresses Major Life Sciences Challenges - Ensuring Patient Safety in Localization and Achieving Best Practice in Regulatory Master Data Management

"All AMPLEXOR webinars aim to address industry issues that matter most in life sciences, based on discussions with our clients and industry experts. We want our online delivery platform to engage attendees in a practical and informative manner, and anyone in life sciences who seeks to understand translations and localization and master data management strategies is encouraged to attend the webinars this month."

The first webinar (22 March), 'Regulatory Master Data Management – Best Practices to Get It Right', presented by Romuald Braun, Vice President, Strategy, AMPLEXOR, will explore and review the key challenges organizations face in addressing regulatory Master Data Management (MDM) and offer strategies to help overcome them.

The second webinar (23 March), 'Breaking Cultural Barriers to Ensure Patient Safety: Localization 101', presented by AMPLEXOR's Kathleen O'Brien, will provide attendees with practical tips and strategies on the best ways to translate and localize content, saving time and resources and ensuring patient safety.

About the Presenters

Kathleen O'Brien, Director of Business Development - AMPLEXOR Life Sciences

A 15-year veteran of the translation industry, Kathleen has a background in linguistics and has held various roles in the translation business: vendor, project and account management, as well as new business development. Her diverse experience has afforded her with a unique perspective into both translation operations and how translation impacts the globalization needs of her clients in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. She proactively collaborates with her life sciences client partners on a daily basis to help them set their localization strategies. Kathleen is based in the Greater NYC area and is an active volunteer of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) and the Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN).

Romuald Braun, Vice President, Strategy - AMPLEXOR Life Sciences

Romuald's 25-year career to date has been spent across roles related to Compliance, Document Management, Content Management in the life sciences industry – both on the client side and in consulting, spanning delivery, sales, project and line manager roles. His experiences bridge on-premise and cloud environments, in Europe and in US.

About AMPLEXOR Life Sciences

AMPLEXOR Life Sciences assists organizations developing pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, and biotechnology with launching products and breaking into new markets quickly. Its proven solutions as well as professional and business services expedite the creation and delivery of consistent, compliant, high-quality and global content – both physical and digital.

It boasts a rich 25+ year history of serving pharmaceutical producers, medical device manufacturers, and biotechnology companies.

For more information, go to www.amplexor.com/lifesciences.

