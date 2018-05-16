AMPLEXOR's May Webinar Program Focuses on Digital Transformation in Life Sciences and Ensuring Compliance for the European Medical Device Regulations Part II

The leading global provider of language services and regulatory, quality and safety software solutions for the life sciences industry, AMPLEXOR continues to engage and share its expertise with the wider life sciences community as well as present webinars with some of the industry's most highly-regarded thought leaders. The webinar program for May is presented by acknowledged experts on key industry issues to bring insightful best practice advice to attendees.

"Digital innovation is arguably the number one objective for many in the life sciences industry, and we are fortunate to have Ilyssa Levins of the Center for Communication Compliance (CCC) addressing the types of innovation available and how best to approach them," said Elvis Paćelat, Executive Vice President, Life Sciences, AMPLEXOR. "Following that, we reveal how the medical device industry must adapt to the medical device regulations (MDR), particularly around the execution of clinical trials and data submission requirements."

22 May: Digital Transformation in Life Sciences: Making the Business Case While Managing the Risk, is presented by Ilyssa Levins, the President and Founder of the Center for Communication Compliance (CCC). Ilyssa will explore how the truly patient-centric companies are assessing how to progress their organization's digital transformation and present case studies and trends from the newly launched book, Managing Biotechnology: From Science to Market in the Digital Age.

24 May: European Medical Device Regulations Part II: Clinical Trials, Data & Submission Management and Labeling, will be presented by Professor Herman Pieterse of the University of Ghent and Rens van den Boomen of Iperion Life Sciences Consultancy and will look at the implications of MDR for the medical device industry. There are serious risks for business continuity that may emerge if MDR is not planned for and dealt with, and Professor Pieterse and van den Boomen will advise on the best ways to ensure compliance.

For more information about the May webinars and other AMPLEXOR Life Sciences events and webinars, click here.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplexors-may-webinar-program-focuses-on-digital-transformation-in-life-sciences-and-ensuring-compliance-for-the-european-medical-device-regulations-part-ii-300649175.html

SOURCE AMPLEXOR Life Sciences

Related Links

https://www.amplexor.com

