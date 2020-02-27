Amplicare Expands Team, Deepens Relationship with Strategic Advisors

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan-based Amplicare, a leading SaaS provider of workflow automation platforms and clinical analytics for healthcare providers, has extended its strategic partnership with TempusDurham to expand its leadership team and accelerate growth.

Under terms of the agreement, TempusDurham will increase its investment position and appoint Dr. J. Bennet Waters as Chief Executive Officer as of March 2, 2020. Healthcare investors and TempusDurham Managing Partners Jess Eberdt and Doug Townsend will play increased strategic advisory roles. Eberdt also currently serves as Amplicare's Non-Executive Chairman. Matthew Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO, will assume the new role of President and focus on growing Amplicare's relationships with its customers and partners.

"I am excited to join the Amplicare team," said Waters. "From its inception in 2012, Amplicare has successfully enabled patients and their providers to make data-driven decisions, putting it on the cutting edge of the healthcare technology industry. In today's competitive environment, real-time access to data and analytics is critical to better care and better outcomes. Amplicare makes such tools available at affordable costs. I look forward to working with the team to expand our services and scale the business."

"As a pharmacist, I am gratified by what Amplicare has accomplished in enhancing automation and analytics for those on the front lines of my profession," said Johnson, PharmD, RPh. "TempusDurham's increased engagement is a key component of our strategic plans for 2020 and beyond. Accordingly, I am eager to devote my full attention to our customers and partners as we develop the next generation of pharmacy software solutions. We are proud of Amplicare's success to date and optimistic about our trajectory going forward."

A veteran healthcare executive, Waters brings to Amplicare more than twenty years of senior leadership experience in operations, finance, and life-cycle M&A in Fortune 500 and privately held companies. He holds a master's degree in Public Health and a doctorate in Health Administration. Previous roles include President & CEO of VIGILINT Protective Health Solutions (acquired by private investors in 2015), President & COO of Piedmont Healthcare Management Group (acquired by Anodyne Health in 2008), Principal and Global Head of Strategic Advisory Services at The Chertoff Group, Vice President of the Strategic Resource Group at Lifepoint Health, and Enterprise Vice President for Integration at LabCorp. He also served as Chief of Staff of the Office of Health Affairs and as Counselor to the Secretary & Deputy Secretary at the US Department of Homeland Security. Eberdt and Townsend collectively possess more than fifty years of experience in pharmacy automation and operations, healthcare finance, and investment banking/investment advisory services. They co-founded the revolutionary pharmacy dispensing automation company Parata Systems, which was acquired in 2018 by TCGRx, a Frazier Healthcare Partners company, and have been advising Amplicare since 2017.

About Amplicare

Amplicare is the leading decision-automation platform that intelligently identifies relevant opportunities for healthcare providers to proactively improve patient care. The platform helps providers efficiently make an impact on their patients and communities while providing better healthcare options for patients. With thousands of pharmacy subscribers, Amplicare delivers an unrivaled platform that increases patient retention, improves performance measures, grows and diversifies revenue streams, and enables providers to communicate with their patients more easily than ever before. For more information, visit www.amplicare.com.

About TempusDurham

Founded by serial entrepreneurs and healthcare investor-operators, TempusDurham provides strategic advisory services to support the founding and growth of companies, acquisition and divestiture of both their own and others' companies, raising capital, performing restructures, executing succession plans, and general strategic advice to emerging businesses and business owners.

SOURCE Amplicare

Related Links

http://www.amplicare.com

