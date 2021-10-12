Amplience and Dynamic Yield Partner to Deliver Headless Personalization

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the leading commerce experience platform for high scale, high growth brands and retailers, and Dynamic Yield , the Experience Optimization Platform, today announced a partnership that will allow brands to go API-first and leverage A/B testing and personalization in a headless world.

As technology stacks have become more sophisticated to incorporate personalization and support new and emerging digital touchpoints, eCommerce and CMS software are following in the same footprints. And today, many brands are moving from these monolithic platforms towards services and APIs, paving the way for headless architectures that offer benefits in greater development agility, seamless channel connectivity, flexible integration management, and a safer environment for increased data protection.

Dynamic Yield already offers a comprehensive set of Experience APIs to enable the implementation of relevant and consistent digital customer interactions on the server-side. And recently, the company announced its seamless integration with any SPA framework , prioritizing performance among brands with dynamic websites. With this partnership, customers will now be able to take a headless approach to their personalization efforts through Amplience's content management platform.

"There are many benefits that the Amplience headless CMS brings over traditional platforms," said Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield. "The flexibility of its architecture and intuitive user interface translates into the acceleration of experimentation with new features and technologies, which we know will be a true competitive differentiator once implemented."

CEO and Founder of Amplience, James Brooke, said, "Real personalization is the holy grail right now as brands look to elevate their digital experiences and really interact with their customers in meaningful ways. But achieving it means looking to modern technologies and new ways of working. Amplience and Dynamic Yield are those technologies, offering a seamless, best-in-class integration that will help brands stand out, that will help drive conversion, offer more actionable data to aid decision making, and ultimately help them connect with customers more."

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global brands are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions, to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.

About Amplience

Amplience powers digital-first brands and retailers with the freedom to do more. Our low-code CMS, DAM, and Digital Experience Management platform allows more than 350 of the world's leading brand teams to manage content, not code. The result is a rapid ROI for our clients who are delivering data and insight-driven customer experiences that drive deeper, more valuable customer relationships. For more information on the Amplience platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com.

SOURCE Amplience