Amplience Appoints Gabrielle Hase as Chair of its New Advisory Council

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, a specialist content management solution vendor for commerce, today announced the creation of its new Advisory Council. Made up of leading industry players such as Miriam Lahage, the ex-CEO of Figleaves, Deborah Saunders, a strategic advisor on brand development & growth and mentor to sustainable fashion start-ups, and Vince Santo, CEO of Global Commerce Advisors, who has over twenty five years experience in global digital across industries, it is is chaired by Gabrielle Hase, CEO of Soleberry Advisory. The Council will provide input, strategy and focus to support Amplience's growing global presence. Gabrielle Hase will take up her role as Chair of the Amplience Advisory Council with immediate effect and continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director on the Amplience Board.

James Brooke, CEO of Amplience, said; "The rapid growth that we have seen over the last 4 years, as the market moves towards a Microservices, API-first, Cloud and Headless architecture for digital experiences, means that we need to be listening carefully to industry leaders' guidance and feedback to ensure we can meet the expanding needs our of customers, partners and prospects. The creation of the Advisory Council will enable us to make sure we are doing all the right things to fully support our customers, as well as our planning and business expansion, as we move forward. Gabrielle is the ideal person to chair the group and has a wealth of experience that already benefits us, and this will only increase as she takes-up her new position."

Thanks to her role as CEO of Soleberry Advisory, a digital commerce consultancy, as chair of the Advisory Council, Gabrielle will be sharing her extensive experience of advising retailers, brands and retail technology providers on building and growing their businesses. Commenting on her appointment, Gabrielle Hase said; "I'm really very pleased and excited to be chairing the Amplience Advisory Council. Working together to leverage the broader industry experience that the other Council members and I have to offer, I am confident that we will be able to add significant input as to how the company is developing its business strategy and planning for 2020 and beyond."

About Amplience

Amplience's content management solutions enable high performance mobile-first shopping experiences that combine rich content and media with personalisation to deliver engaged customers and high sales conversions. Amplience is built on Microservices, API first, Cloud and Headless (MACH) and comes with powerful line-of-business tools that enable content teams to transform their productivity. With Amplience, complex experience management is done by making changes to content, not code. Put simply, Amplience enables the freedom to do more. More than 300 of the world's leading brands, including Tumi, Crate & Barrel, Gap, Shop Direct, Liberty London, Mulberry, Nelly, Otto and Boohoo benefit from our specialized content and experience management solutions.



For more information on the Amplience platform including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com .

About Gabrielle Hase

Gabrielle is the CEO of Soleberry Advisory, a digital commerce consultancy that advises retailers, brands and retail technology providers on building and growing their businesses in today's challenging retail marketplace.

Gabrielle has worked with blue chip brands including as Sweaty Betty, Fenwick's, Hobbs, LK Bennett, Moonpig, Knomo and The White Company. Gabrielle also serves as a Non-Executive Director for Tate Enterprises, LS Retail and Amplience.

SOURCE Amplience