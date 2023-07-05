Amplience named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Headless Content Management Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment

News provided by

Amplience

05 Jul, 2023, 05:00 ET

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience today announced that it has been positioned as a leader by industry research firm IDC, in its recent "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Headless Content Management Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment" report by Marci Maddox, June 2023 (doc #US50826923).

The report highlights some of Amplience's strengths as a leader in the market as follows:

  • Authoring environment: Amplience provides native templates for design and atomic content component assembly, allowing visualization of the content model and experiences across touch points. Amplience's heritage in content and digital commerce brings together rich media, content, and personalization to data-driven applications.
  • Visualization and preview: Amplience separates content creation from visual delivery in a headless environment by automatically rendering the content in the destination experience via the Virtual Staging capability. Amplience integrates the content calendar with the experience preview in real time and for future scheduled content and campaigns.
  • Performance and scale: Amplience is one of the few vendors in this evaluation that delivered at 99.99% uptime. Amplience offers automatic code deployment, load balancing, content delivery network, and staging sites as part of the service.

"Delivering market-leading experiences that delight shoppers wherever they may be is how businesses are going to be able to thrive and grow, today and in the future," said David Rich, Chief Marketing Officer, Amplience. "Ever-changing customer expectations need to be met in every market, and when it comes to digital commerce and omnichannel, the race is on to stay ahead of the competition. We're delighted to have been recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape for Headless Content Management Systems. We believe this recognition continues to reflect our dedication to helping brands and retailers embrace a more agile, future-ready CMS that empowers practitioners and developers to compose and deliver digital experiences that raise the bar on shopping." 

The IDC MarketScape excerpt can be accessed here.

About the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Headless Content Management Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment" report

This IDC study provides an assessment of the headless content management systems used for persuasive digital experiences and presents the criteria most important for companies to consider when selecting a headless content management solution. This assessment discusses both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that explain success in the authoring of personalized content to be delivered by a custom-developed, front-end brand or consumer website, mobile web app, or other digital delivery channel. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses vendors relative to the criteria and one another. The study highlights the factors expected to be the most influential for success in the market during both the short term and the long term.

About Amplience

Amplience is a leading commerce experience platform that takes the heavy lifting out of digital content, giving your technical and marketing teams the freedom to create digital experiences without limits. The platform's MACH Alliance certified architecture delivers maximum speed, agility, and scalability. More than 400 of the world's leading brands use Amplience including Crate & Barrel, Traeger Grills, Ulta Beauty, Coach, OTTO Group, GAP, Currys, Argos and The Very Group. Amplience has raised $180 million from investors including Farview Equity Partners, Sixth Street and Octopus Ventures.

For more information on the Amplience platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146866/Amplience_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Amplience

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.