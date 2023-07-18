Amplience Pledges to Rid the World of Bad Shopping Experiences Through AI Content Strategy

Silicon Valley Leader Anthony Lye Joins as New CEO to Deliver Vision

LONDON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the AI Content company, has today announced that with the appointment of experienced leader and technologist, Anthony Lye as its new Chief Executive Officer, the company has significantly evolved its strategy by introducing a vision focused on the relationship between content creation, content management and shopping context.

Anthony Lye, CEO of Amplience

Amplience will empower business practitioners in the industry with access to a shopping-specific, generative content engine and a rich portfolio of AI based capabilities. This will allow them to create, review, manage, deploy and measure tailored content for every use case, or context, that will revolutionize shopping experiences.

Anthony Lye will evangelize and guide the Amplience vision. He said: "Customers tell us they need agile solutions that embrace AI and allow each brand to dynamically generate persuasive content and media across various channels to create seamless customer experiences. Ensuring all touchpoints provide the rich and engaging shopping experiences that delights customers and delivers performance is what we will provide."

Amplience's Generative Content Platform will accelerate and augment how brands and retailers create, validate and publish content and media for world-class shopping experiences. The sheer volume of content and content variants needed to reflect every shopping context such as product and category information, brand standards, seasonality, weather, audience, events, news, local and regional regulations, is vast and will only grow. It is only through Generative AI capabilities, built on specialized Language Learning Models (LLMs) that are trained on shopping, category and brand-specific data and performance insights, will businesses be able to reduce the time, cost and effort needed for otherwise complex and lengthy production tasks, allowing content teams to achieve more. With over 70 million shopping-related content items and half a billion shopping-related images being managed today for over 400 customers, Amplience is uniquely positioned to provide a modular Generative Content Platform for model management, content and variant generation, and compliance services that will help brands and retailers stay competitive and delight customers.

Anthony Lye heads up executive team

As new CEO, Anthony Lye brings a wealth of experience. He comes to Amplience from Palantir Technologies where, as Global Head, he has been responsible for expanding the Apollo service and the company's product-led Growth Business Unit and its Artificial Intelligence strategy. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and General Manager at NetApp, the data storage and management company where he built the Public Cloud Business Unit. During his tenure at NetApp, he acquired 12 companies and built a world class team. Other roles have included Board Member at Spoken Communications, EVP and Chief Cloud Officer at Guidewire Software, and he is also an Operating Advisor at Bessemer Venture Partners and is on the board of trustees for the University of Bath in England.

This is the second significant hire this year for Amplience, which welcomed Imran Anwar as CFO in May. This reflects not only the strategic changes at the company, but also its ongoing growth in Europe and the United States. Anthony Lye is working closely with the additional members of the leadership team of John Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer; Rob Walter, Chief Revenue Officer; and David Rich, Chief Marketing Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Anthony, whose ability to lead transitionary technology companies is well proven and crucial to us realizing our vision for the future," said Pete Daffern, Amplience's Board Chair. "His motivation and wide expertise in driving expansion makes him the perfect fit for the team as they deliver on its new Generative Content Platform with Shopping Context alongside outstanding value to our clients."

Anthony Lye said: "This is a transformative time in Amplience's evolution, and I am excited to be at the helm working with the company's dynamic team to continue to disrupt the market. Amplience is effecting change, not just internally but across the sector, and driving the development and adoption of solutions that utilize Generative AI to revolutionize the shopping experience. Being part of this transformation is what motivates me, and it will be my job to steer the company forward so it can achieve its ambitious goals."

Heather Hershey, Research Analyst with International Data Corporation (IDC), commented: "Generative AI is the topic of the moment and the way forward for the worldwide digital commerce sector. However, its potential needs to be harnessed with a mind towards adaptive strategic differentiation. Amplience is accelerating the adoption of GenAI by leveraging it directly in their content management system, providing retailers and brands with the power and tools to deliver memorable shopping experiences in context that will give them an unbeatable competitive edge in the future."

About Amplience

Amplience is the AI Content company that brings together data, performance insights and generative AI – helping merchants and developers deliver persuasive content for every shopping context, fueling truly personalized and connected experiences. More than 400 of the world's leading brands use Amplience including Crate & Barrel, Ulta Beauty, Coach, OTTO Group, GAP, Currys, and The Very Group. Amplience is backed by investors Farview Equity Partners, Sixth Street and Octopus Ventures. For more information on Amplience's vision for AI-based content, and its platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155302/Anthony_Lye_CEO_of_Amplience.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155301/Salmon_Black_Logo.jpg

