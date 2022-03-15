Amplience raises $100 Million in Growth Capital to Drive Dynamic Commerce Experiences

This round, which brings total investments in Amplience to $180 million, will be used for continued expansion in the US and globally, and to support development and roll-out of 'Dynamic Commerce Experience'. This is on the back of 60 percent plus, year-on-year revenue growth in content management revenues.

There is a growing performance chasm between digital leaders who have invested heavily to build their own customer-centric commerce experience infrastructure, and companies still relying on legacy content management and ecommerce systems. Amplience helps its customers to bridge this gap and accelerate their implementation of a modern commerce experience, through using best-of-breed MACH and composable capabilities without sacrificing either business usability or developer productivity.

"At Amplience, our vision has always been to empower commerce, marketing and technology teams to create digital experiences without limits. We give them the freedom to do more through better tools, more powerful APIs and performant content delivery at commerce scale," said James Brooke, founder and CEO at Amplience. He goes on to say that "As executive members of the MACH Alliance, we're passionate about supporting our customers make the transition to a Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless (MACH) commerce experience architecture. To that end, we are doubling-down on product investment, and in scaling our global go-to market, customer success and expert services teams."

Amplience was founded in 2008 and since then has made its mark by simplifying how content and commerce teams at the world's best brands and retailers, manage and deliver omnichannel commerce experiences. The company has experienced rapid growth in customers, partners, users and revenue and has further expanded into North America, EMEA and APAC.

"When it comes to digital experience, there is a direct correlation between employee satisfaction and great customer outcomes. Our research tells us that 85% of organisations believe that empowering employees leads to greater customer satisfaction, however only 40% of surveyed companies have taken action. It is essential that organizations who aspire to be digital-leaders adopt technology and tools that empower developers and business users. It is the route to revolutionising customer experiences and boosting brand loyalty," commented Marci Maddox, Research Director for IDC's Digital Experience Management Software program.

Guy Sochovsky, Partner and Co-founder of Farview Equity Partners, who recently joined the Amplience board of directors, said: "Farview focuses on investing in growth-oriented enterprise technology companies in Europe. Amplience's mission to reimagine the commerce experience technology stack and user experience using a MACH approach aligns completely with our determination to invest in companies that are disrupting incumbent vendors and re-making the market."

For more information on the Amplience platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com .

About Amplience

Amplience is a commerce experience platform that gives B2B and B2C commerce companies the freedom to win in the modern experience economy. Amplience is developer-powered and business-enabled and built on a MACH architecture which delivers a force multiplier in terms of speed, agility and scalability for creating digital experiences. More than 400 of the world's leading brands use Amplience including Crate & Barrel, Traeger Grills, Ulta Beauty, Coach, OTTO Group, GAP, Currys, Argos and Very Group. Amplience has 200 global employees and has raised $180 million from investors including Farview Equity Partners, Sixth Street and Octopus Ventures. Visit www.amplience.com for more information.

About Farview Equity Partners

Farview Equity Partners specialises in investing in growth-oriented enterprise technology companies in Europe. Founded in 2019, Farview's mission is to empower European enterprise and financial technology companies to grow beyond their current horizons. Farview invests exclusively in SaaS; technology-enabled information and business services; and financial technology companies. The firm makes both minority and control investments that range from €15 to €50 million. In addition to capital, Farview provides targeted support to its portfolio companies, leveraging its deep network, extensive resources and pattern recognition of past successes to help drive differentiated outcomes. For more information, visit: www.farviewequity.com.

About Sixth Street

Founded in 2009, Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $60 billion in assets under management. Sixth Street's direct lending business in Europe leverages the breadth and scale of the entire Sixth Street platform to create financing solutions for leading European companies. Sixth Street uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. The firm has more than 350 team members including over 180 investment professionals operating around the world. For more information, visit our www.sixthstreet.com/sle or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @SixthStreetNews

About Octopus Ventures

For the people and ideas that will change the world, because we believe you can build a better tomorrow by investing in it. We can back you at every stage of your journey, from ideas on a page through to IPO. Each year we deploy more than £200 million across five areas where we see maximum potential for impact: health, fintech, deep tech, consumer and B2B software. With many years of experience and expertise investing in each of these areas, our team can help our portfolio companies scale at speed. For us, investment is about more than money. Being truly invested is about giving time, energy and focus; working with founders to give them the best chance of success. It means a shared commitment to solving the big problems that matter. We've backed the likes of BoughtByMany, Cazoo, Depop, Elvie and WaveOptics, while others have gone on to join forces with the world's largest businesses. We are based in London and New York with a network of partners across the U.S and Asia. Visit octopusventures.com

