Amplifi Announces New Corporate Strategy, Leadership and Growth Plans

"Our customers are at the core of every strategic decision we make. Throughout our years supporting some of the world's best companies, we recognized that our most successful clients always start with a base foundation of enterprise content that is accurate, up-to-date, and accessible," said Corey Mellick, CEO. "Our history proves that we understand the importance and value of B2B2C commerce, but today's organizations need more than a website or digital strategy. They need to understand and address the entire information value chain so they can ultimately leverage their most important asset – their data."

Amplifi has appointed two new leaders to help drive the company's mission of becoming the global leader of information management consulting. The company has also revamped its equity structure and raised outside investor capital to support its growth strategy in the MDM space. "Adding John Phan as VP of Delivery Services and Chris Colyar as VP of Technology Services solidifies our leadership structure," said Scott Spear, COO. "Their combined experience in delivering MDM projects is immeasurable, and their reputation in the industry is impeccable. Our success in raising capital to support our growth strategy highlights that we are in the right space at the right time."

The company also announced it recently obtained new office space in Atlanta, GA to accommodate its continued growth throughout the United States. The new location will support a rapidly expanding client roster, and expectations to more than triple employee headcount in 2018 as more companies enlist Amplifi's expertise in MDM strategies and solutions. Amplifi plans to invest significantly in local talent, adding MDM expertise in strategy, technology, and project management to augment its existing Atlanta team.

The new strategy is reinforced by several new clients wins, as well as new strategic partnerships for Go-To-Market and client solutions. "We are proud to work with industry-leading providers of MDM technology, including EnterWorks, InRiver, Riversand Technologies, and Stibo Systems," said Chad Cosper, VP of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances. "By truly partnering with these software companies we can build and develop cohesive MDM strategies across our shared portfolios and deliver superior business outcomes for our clients."

The company has also announced that it will introduce new branding and a refresh for its website, GoAmplifi.com, to support its mission.

Amplifi is an information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset... THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best in class MDM consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of MDM technologies and solutions. Amplifi works with industry leaders like Barnes & Noble, GameStop, Garlock, Scholastic, Arrow, HomeAway, Goodman, and Kimberly Clark through its offices in North America. To harness the power of your data, contact Amplifi at http://goamplifi.com.

Recognized by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report 2 years in a row, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services in MDM for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies.

