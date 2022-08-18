Amplified Audio Debuts to Promote Niche Podcast Voices and Cultivate Loyal Communities

New Company Offers Creators and Sponsors Services for Scaling and Harnessing the Value of Highly-Engaged, Special Interest Audiences

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator of the world's largest hospitality podcast network, Wil Slickers, today announced the formation of Amplified Audio , a new on-demand digital audio company devoted to fueling the growth of voices in niche categories. In addition to offering end-to-end production and distribution support for creators, Amplified Audio brings a new, tiered fee structure to the market, designed to democratize access to high-value sponsorship deals.

Wil Slickers, Founder and CEO of Amplified Audio

"Podcasting continues to grow in popularity with all kinds of audiences, all over the globe," said Amplified Audio founder Wil Slickers. "Hosts are in the ears, homes and cars of their listeners and can cultivate trusting relationships worth their weight in gold."

According to Nielsen Podcast Ad Effectiveness data, 69% of podcast listeners said they became aware of a new product or service from podcasts, and two-thirds report having researched or purchased a product or service after hearing about it in a podcast episode, according to ComScore . Nielson data also shows that host-read ads drive a brand recall rate of 71%, creating high levels of consumer interest, purchase intent and recommendation intent.

"The podcast medium is ripe for advertisers looking to increase visibility and access to extremely loyal, valuable consumers," continued Slickers. "Unfortunately, the industry's pervasive CPM model - based on overall impressions - doesn't work well for creators in hyper-focused, niche categories, which may have smaller listenership but significantly higher-than-average engagement and conversion."

With more than two million podcasts in existence, it's harder than ever to compete and thrive.

"Whether a creator or an advertiser, you must reach an audience passionate about your message to achieve measurable, lasting business results," said Andrew Bate, founder of Safely.com, an Amplified Audio network sponsor. "Wil and his team have worked with countless professionals in the space - they not only know what works but also anticipate and plan for what's to come."

The new Amplified Audio family debuts with two special interest, niche podcast networks, Hospitality.FM and Business Audio Network, including nearly 50 ad-supported shows.

Slickers and his team are looking for creators with unique voices that desire expert help in cultivating community, streamlining production and increasing monetization. It is also searching for savvy brand sponsors looking for the perfect partner to amplify its brand's voice. Interested parties can find more information at AmplifiedAudio.com .

About Amplified Audio:

Amplified Audio is the leading on-demand digital audio company for niche categories. The brainchild of creator, investor and entrepreneur Wil Slickers, Amplified Audio provides podcasting tools and services for remarkable creators and trusted brands looking to cultivate and harness niche communities' loyalty and buying power.

Launched in August 2022 with Hospitality.FM and Business Audio Network, Amplified Audio's growing collection of ad-supported networks feature nearly 50 popular podcasts.

For more information about Amplified Audio and its proven approach to engaging niche audiences, please visit AmplifiedAudio.com .

