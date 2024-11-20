Amplified Planning Launches Dedicated Training for New Financial Advisors and Firms

New CORE+ and Accelerator Programs Offer Comprehensive Skills Training for Next-Generation Planners

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning financial planner Hannah Moore, CFP®, and her company, Amplified Planning, announced the launch of two new training programs: Amplified Planning CORE+ and The Amplified Planning Accelerator. These two programs were created specifically for new financial advisors and the firms that employ them (respectively). These programs join Amplified Planning's summer Externship program and their popular CORE monthly learning subscription.

Attempting to solve one of the financial planning profession's biggest challenges, these programs are designed to help new advisors get the critical training they need to be set up for true success. More than that, these programs were created to take the burden off RIA and financial planning firms that don't have the time or resources to train truly exceptional planners.

Designed for newer advisors, CORE+ is a virtual learning experience that offers access to 30+ real-life client meetings, direct personalized feedback via meeting notes review, a supportive community of fellow planners, and live learning & small group coaching calls with Moore herself. Best of all, each course completed offers 50 CFP Board standard pathway experience hours. The monthly subscription is an affordable way to hone skills and fast-track success as a planner — shaving months and even years off the new planner learning curve. You can learn more about CORE+ and join at https://amplifiedplanning.com/core-plus

The Accelerator is a 4-month training program that assists RIA and financial planning firms in training newer advisors to become truly exceptional. Amplified Planning creates this Accelerator by applying what they've learned through training over 4,000 aspiring and new planners inside The Externship. The first cohorts, comprised of small groups of just 15-20 planners or paraplanners, start Feb 3rd and run through the end of May. Registration opens in December, but you can learn more and join the waitlist here: https://amplifiedplanning.com/accelerator/

Each cohort will have access to small group coaching sessions focused on the skills they need to develop in their first 3 years of planning (and beyond) — skills like critical thinking, interpersonal connection, financial coaching, adaptability, and more. Additionally, there are critical thinking circles that involve real-life client conversations and unique client planning needs, and an overall focus on applying textbook knowledge to complex client meetings and situations.

After the success of The Externship, an 8-week intensive online training program for aspiring and new financial advisors that was launched in 2020, Moore realized that there was a need for additional training focused on helping firms and new advisors at the same time.

"I kept hearing from firm owners that they wished they could outsource much of the training that is truly needed to make their newer advisors successful," said Moore. "Most firms just don't have the time or expertise to devote to training, and so often, it just doesn't happen. I think this is a factor in why so many new planners decide to leave the profession," she continued. "We believe these new training offerings will eliminate months of time training, increase planner retention, improve client outcome, and show your team you are truly invested in their success," she added.

Amplified Planning is a premier provider of financial planning education focused on preparing the next generation of financial advisors with real-world experience and innovative training solutions. Founded by award-winning financial planner Hannah Moore, CFP®, Amplified Planning is known for bridging the gap between theory and practice with a Client-Centered Financial Planning™ approach. Their flagship program, The Externship, offers aspiring and new planners immersive training, mentorship, and critical skill-building opportunities to excel in their careers. They also offer CORE, CORE+, and the Accelerator programs, all focusing on real client meetings and a supportive community. For more information on all of the programs that Amplified Planning offers, visit www.amplifiedplanning.com

