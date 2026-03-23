Amplifier Launches Agentic Platform to Operationalize Human Risk Management

AI Agent Studio and Ampy Risk Advisor join existing capabilities to deliver a holistic platform for reducing employee-driven risk at enterprise-scale using human directed, autonomous mitigation.

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifier, a pioneer in workforce security, today at RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA, unveiled the first agentic platform for human risk management that provides full-stack remediation across devices, applications, identities and behaviors. The launch introduces two new capabilities — AI Agent Studio and Ampy Risk Advisor — that turn Amplifier's AI-native foundation into a complete agentic platform.

Amplifier Ampy Risk Advisor proactively surfaces the most critical employee risk findings in a daily digest, or as it happens based on severity, explains why they matter and recommends actions. Amplifier AI Agent Studio provides a library of prebuilt agents for common human-risk use cases plus a drag-and-drop builder that lets security teams design custom agents.

The launch comes as human behavior continues to play a major role in cyber incidents. Legacy security awareness approaches have helped establish baseline education, but they have not given security teams a scalable way to continuously detect, prioritize and remediate human risk in the flow of work. Amplifier's agentic approach addresses that gap by combining employee-level risk visibility, AI-driven prioritization, drag-and-drop agent building, human oversight, and autonomous remediation in a single platform.

A complete agentic platform for human risk management

The new platform is anchored by two capabilities introduced today:

AI Agent Studio — A library of prebuilt agents for common human-risk use cases plus a drag-and-drop builder that lets security teams design custom agents with ease. Teams control which findings trigger an agent, what employees see, how reminders escalate and which tools handle remediation. This enables organizations to tailor agent behavior to their culture, risk profile and operational requirements without maintaining rigid rule-based automation workflows.





— A library of for common human-risk use cases plus a drag-and-drop builder that lets security teams design custom agents with ease. Teams control which findings trigger an agent, what employees see, how reminders escalate and which tools handle remediation. This enables organizations to tailor agent behavior to their culture, risk profile and operational requirements without maintaining rigid rule-based automation workflows. Ampy Risk Advisor — A conversational agent for Security and IT leaders. Ampy Risk Advisor proactively surfaces the most critical employee risk findings in a daily digest, or as it happens based on severity, explains why they matter and recommends actions. By surfacing compound risk with the intelligence of how role, access and active findings intersect, it helps security teams focus on the employees and issues that pose the greatest organizational risk. Leaders review and approve those actions, after which Ampy engages affected employees, coaches them through remediation and reports back on outcomes. Human oversight remains built in at every step.

These new capabilities build on Amplifier's existing platform foundation:

Ampy AI Security Engineer — Engages employees in Slack, Microsoft Teams and the browser to explain what is wrong, why it matters and how to fix it.





— Engages employees in Slack, Microsoft Teams and the browser to explain what is wrong, why it matters and how to fix it. Human Risk Graph — A per-employee risk profile that ingests signals from existing identity, security, and productivity tools and maps devices, applications, identities and behaviors to give Amplifier agents the context needed to drive targeted remediation instead of giving generic guidance. This purpose-built security knowledge context graph for human risk serves as the foundation for Amplifier agents and provides the "why" behind every "what," turning raw signals into contextualized findings.

Ensuring safety and control

AI-powered security tools raise understandable concerns: hallucinations, incorrect actions, employee friction and automation that exceeds policy guardrails. Amplifier addresses these concerns through architectural design and human oversight. The system operates exclusively from the structured context of the Human Risk Graph, draws on approved enterprise signals and policy-aware workflows, and acts within bounded remediation paths defined by security teams. Amplifier keeps humans in the loop before taking any action: Ampy Risk Advisor surfaces findings, explains the rationale, and recommends next steps, while security and IT leaders review and approve actions before execution. AI Agent Studio gives teams explicit control over what can trigger an agent, what the agent is allowed to do, how escalation works and where human approval is required. That combination of constrained execution, transparent reasoning and human review bridges the gap between AI usage concerns and the realization of AI productivity. It is also why Amplifier pairs the platform with forward-deployed security engineers who help implement agents, supervise edge cases and optimize performance.

Early customer results

Organizations using Amplifier report measurable operational and security gains across three dimensions: human awareness and behavior, identity posture, and workspace posture that includes devices and apps. On average, customers have achieved:

Human awareness and behavior: From 75% to 98.5% policy acknowledgment and training completion rates.

Identity Posture: From 90% to 99% adoption of phish-resistant MFA and 30% improvement in strong passwords.

Workspace Posture: 7,500 endpoint device vulnerabilities remediated in less than 30 days. 65% reduction of outdated OS devices. From 60% adoption to 98% coverage for EDR and DLP security agents on employee devices.

Executive and industry perspectives

"We've had Ampy coaching employees and the Human Risk Graph mapping risk for some time now. Today's launch adds the missing capabilities needed to make that foundation fully agentic," said Shreyas Sadalgi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Amplifier. "With AI Agent Studio and Ampy Risk Advisor, security teams can now decide which risks matter most, control how agents engage and direct the program conversationally instead of managing everything through dashboards and web UIs. This is the shift from isolated AI features to an agentic platform that drives real human risk remediation."

Kevin Skapinetz, General Partner at TechOperators and former GM of IBM Security, added: "Every CISO I talk to has the same problem - they know their people are the biggest source of risk, but the tools they have stop at training and dashboards. Amplifier closes that loop by giving security teams a way to actually detect, prioritize and remediate human risk in the flow of work. That's the shift from awareness programs to operational outcomes."

Availability

Amplifier's agentic human risk management platform with AI Agent Studio is available now. Early access customers are already in production and achieving measurable results. Ampy Risk Advisor is in early-access release. The Amplifier service includes forward-deployed engineers to ensure customer success. For more information or to request a demo, visit amplifiersecurity.com.

About Amplifier

Amplifier builds agentic AI for human risk management. The company helps security teams move beyond awareness-only programs by identifying employee-driven risk, engaging employees in the moment, and driving remediation across devices, applications, identities, and behaviors. Built to work with existing security tools, Amplifier turns human risk from a reporting problem into an operational discipline. Learn more at amplifiersecurity.com.

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SOURCE Amplifier