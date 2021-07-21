Amplifire Learning Achieves FedRAMP LI-SaaS Authorization

It is an honor to support the VHA and its efforts to improve healthcare delivery and service for the Veteran community Tweet this

With an LI-SaaS authorization, government agencies such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the Department of Defense (DOD) can use Amplifire's adaptive learning platform to deploy essential courses designed to improve healthcare and business outcomes, while significantly improving the learning experience for federal government employees.

The Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated health care system in the United States, providing care to over 9 million veterans enrolled in the VA health care program. In 2015 they launched the VHA Innovators Network (iNET), designed to empower its employees with innovative products and services to better serve veterans and their families.

The VA Rocky Mountain Network (VISN19) selected Amplifire as their vendor of choice for delivering training to their clinicians because it is an innovator in the learning technology space. Built on cognitive science principles, the Amplifire learning platform fosters rapid learning and long-term retention while adapting to each learners' existing knowledge base. It fills knowledge gaps and uncertainty and is unique in its ability to detect and correct confidently held misinformation—a hidden risk that can hinder performance and lead to costly mistakes.

VISN19 is using Amplifire to deliver courses that focus on reducing Hospital-Acquired Conditions (HACs) such as Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI) and Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI). So far, the CAUTI course has been deployed at the Salt Lake City location, with a rollout to Eastern Colorado to soon follow.

"It is an honor to support the VHA and their efforts to improve healthcare delivery and service for the Veteran community," said Dr. Bryan Bushick, Amplifire's General Manager, Healthcare, and the company's Chief Healthcare Innovation Officer. "Amplifire's adaptive learning platform and available healthcare courses help clinicians and healthcare systems improve performance, reduce risk and enhance caregiver wellness."

About Amplifire

Recent discoveries in cognitive science have established a new era of greater human potential. The Amplifire learning platform uses these findings to help customers make learning stick, eliminate mistakes, and change behavior that results in enhanced performance and prosperity. Healthcare, education, and large corporations use Amplifire's patented learning algorithms, knowledge analytics, and diagnostic capabilities to drive improved outcomes that lead to an exceptional return on their investment in knowledge.

SOURCE Amplifire

Related Links

amplifire.com

