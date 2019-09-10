Amplifi's MDM Platform Xcelerator Was Selected by QBP to Deploy EnterWorks Enable v.10

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifi, the leading provider of information management strategy and consulting services, today announced that Quality Bicycle Products (QBP) will utilize Amplifi X, the first-ever Master Data Management (MDM) Xcelerator, to deploy EnterWorks Enable v.10 to streamline information sharing across its vast products, parts and accessories distribution business.

Amplifi

QBP is a leading, international wholesale distributor of bicycle components and accessories, serving more than 5,000 North American specialty bicycle retailers with more than 40,000 product SKUs available through six distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its distribution operations, QBP also owns 15 unique brands comprising of everything from bicycles to parts, gear and accessories.

"QBP has been a leader in the bicycle industry for nearly 40 years, and with recent data and customer-driven opportunities, we have decided to implement a Master Data Management (MDM) solution to support the enterprise and all our brands," said Josh Lindberg, Director of e-commerce. "Selecting Amplifi and their MDM Xcelerator, Amplifi X, will help us improve and grow our product data capabilities, as well as support the growing digital initiatives we have on our horizon. Amplifi's services and solutions put us in a great position to tackle key areas, such as onboarding, enrichment and integration," stated Lindberg.

QBP will capitalize on a 50 percent average reduction in initial implementation time, saving both time and money, while providing access to the highly scalable and industry-leading EnterWorks Enable v.10 MDM platform. Amplifi X combines pre-built assets informed with proven strategy and implementation best practices to allow QBP a faster time to value and opportunity for greater results. It includes a powerful implementation toolkit, product solution framework, configurable integrations and web user interface so QBP can quickly take advantage of their data and digital strategies.

"Amplifi is very excited to partner with QBP as they embrace this solution to bring their powerful brand and products to the world," says Corey Mellick, President and CEO, Amplifi. "In such a competitive marketplace, getting the right data with speed is critical for businesses to keep up with their rapidly evolving customer demands. We have a company that is completely focused on delivering outstanding results to our customers, and I believe QBP lives the same values we strive for every day. We are thrilled to be a part of this journey with QBP and to work with such an amazing company."

About Amplifi

Amplifi is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors and manufacturers harness the power of their data. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Unlike other technology consultants, Amplifi offers hosting and managed MDM solution services which drastically lower infrastructure costs and proactively provides support and monitoring. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi delivers strategic consulting, implementation and hosting services for their industry-leading B2B and B2C customers. To harness the power of your data, visit Amplifi at goamplifi.com.

About QBP

Quality Bicycle Products is in the business of bikes. From developing and building a diverse portfolio of our own brands to distributing the top names and best products in the industry, we're doing our part to further bike-kind. With distribution centers in Minnesota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Vancouver and Toronto, QBP serves a network of more than 5,000 independent retailers. We strive to be an extraordinary business to partner with and to work for, and we have made good on that goal for more than 30 years. From our extensive advocacy efforts to our energy-efficient facilities everything we do is aimed at making the world a better place and getting more butts on bikes.

Media Contact:

Kayla Bolien

Amplifi | Marketing Director

kayla.bolien@goamplifi.com | 678-677-5503

