Ampliform and Nevados Establish Long-Term Strategic Partnership for Solar Tracker Supply

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevados Engineering, Inc., the solar tracker company that is transforming utility-scale PV deployment, has signed a strategic partnership and long-term agreement to supply its integrated technology platform of all-terrain solar trackers and energy optimization software to Ampliform, a US-based solar project developer, operator and asset owner. Ampliform has standardized on the Nevados platform for all of its tracker needs across every location in its near-term project pipeline of 700 MW for 2023-2025 construction as well as its longer-term pipeline of 2 GW of projects under development.

Nevados All Terrain trackers installed on rolling terrain in a utility-scale solar project in Utah.

"We selected Nevados because their all-terrain solar tracker eliminates the need for costly, risky, and destructive mass grading for every site in our portfolio – and their team is a pleasure to work with," commented Robert Stoever, Senior Vice President, EPC of Ampliform. "Partnering with Nevados will make our solar investments more profitable while preserving the natural vegetation and topography of the land. It's a win for our company and for the planet."

To kick off the partnership, Nevados will supply 48 MW of all-terrain trackers for two Ampliform projects currently under construction in Pennsylvania. As is standard for all customers, Nevados will also provide performance optimization with their TRACE software and full-service project management, design optimization, and engineering support for all Ampliform projects regardless of size.

"We are thrilled to support Ampliform because our product is a perfect match for their hilly portfolio," commented Yezin Taha, CEO of Nevados. "Yet the benefits of Nevados' technology and partner-centric business model go beyond the challenges of uneven terrain. Our integrated solar tracking platform will create new project opportunities for Ampliform by reducing their civil engineering and construction costs and improving system performance one row at a time."

The Nevados solar tracking platform is engineered for:

Faster construction: Nevados solar trackers are designed to fully eliminate site grading in projects with uneven terrain. This avoids time and cost-intensive permitting, construction, and revegetation steps, and dramatically accelerates project schedules.

Flexibility: Nevados offers the most flexible tracker solution on the market with proprietary bearings that allow for installation on slopes up to 37% with slope changes as great as 26% across a foundation.

Performance: Row-specific tracking algorithms, controls and tilt schedules improve energy yield in Nevados projects at a granular level. Gaps in bearings also improve bifacial gains.

Ease of installation: Non-continuous torque tubes, shorter pilings and large tolerances simplify and speed up the installation process of Nevados trackers. Solar modules self-align during installation with top-clamp clips that can easily accommodate different module sizes.

Resilience: Nevados' torque tube and damper designs improve wind performance and are proven to withstand hurricane-force winds with zero structural damage.

To learn more, visit Nevados at Intersolar North America, Booth #19 from February 14th to 16th in Long Beach, California.

About Nevados

Nevados is the premier solar tracker company for PV power plants built on sloped and rolling terrain. We offer innovative all-terrain trackers paired with a comprehensive software suite in an integrated technology platform that optimizes solar performance, improves plant reliability, and respects the natural landscape. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by institutional capital, Nevados is transforming utility-scale PV deployment with our tracking solutions and partnership approach. Our mission is to pioneer sustainable solar solutions to preserve the earth for today and for tomorrow. To learn more, please visit www.nevados.solar.

About Ampliform

Ampliform originates, develops, builds, operates, and optimizes utility-scale solar and solar + storage projects in the United States. Ampliform is led by a team of veteran developers, investors and operators in the energy sector with collectively more than 100 years of management experience. Ampliform's team has originated and developed multiple gigawatts of solar energy projects and overseen several gigawatts of power generation investments. For more information, and to contact Ampliform, please visit www.ampliform.com.

