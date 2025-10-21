Ampliform Secures a Development Loan Facility of up to $165 Million with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

ARDMORE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampliform, a Pennsylvania-based developer of utility-scale solar facilities, announced the closing of a loan facility of up to $165 million with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Green Credit Fund I (CI GCF I).

Proceeds of the loan facility will support the advancement of Ampliform's project pipeline across various U.S. regional electrical grids, with a focus on development and construction of its near-term portfolio in PJM, the grid operator region serving 13 states and Washington D.C.

"This financing marks a pivotal moment for the company," said Carl Jackson, founder and CEO of Ampliform. "Securing this capital provides us with additional resources to significantly accelerate our growth. We look forward to partnering with CIP as our company looks to fund construction of our near-term portfolio and support key development activities for flagship projects in our robust pipeline across PJM, MISO, NYISO and other markets."

CI GCF I focuses on providing private debt to support energy projects across the globe, having secured commitments totaling about $1.1 billion (EUR 1 billion) at its final close. It is part of CIP's distinct greenfield energy infrastructure focused fund strategy.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Ampliform team as they develop new energy supply to support economic growth and technological advancements," said Reiner Boehning, CIP Partner. "CIP, together with Ampliform, is uniquely qualified and positioned to help address the rapidly increasing power demand in several parts of the country."

Ampliform was founded in 2022 and originates, develops, builds, operates, and optimizes utility-scale solar and solar + storage projects in the United States. Ampliform is led by a team of veteran developers, investors and operators in the energy sector. Ampliform's team has originated and developed multiple gigawatts of solar energy projects and overseen several gigawatts of power generation investments. For more information, and to contact Ampliform, please visit www.ampliform.com.

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in storage, solar PV, wind, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 13 funds and has to date raised approximately USD 38 billion (EUR 33 billion) for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from approximately 180 international institutional investors. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries and more than 2,300 employees across platforms. For more information, visit www.cip.com.

