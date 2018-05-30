Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts, 2nd Edition, Given Tier 1 Rating in Louisiana

Amplify CKLA is a comprehensive curriculum that brings a proven, systematic approach to foundational skills together with knowledge-rich reading, writing, speaking, and listening activities. Based on widely recognized cognitive science and reading research, Amplify CKLA offers two distinct strands (knowledge and skills) for grades K–2 and integrates them into one for grades 3–5.

Amplify CKLA 1st Edition materials had been previously listed as Tier 1 in Louisiana. According to the Louisiana Department of Education website, Tier 1 materials exemplify quality, meet all non-negotiable criteria, and scored the best possible on all indicators of superior quality.

"We are thrilled that Louisiana recognized the strength of Amplify CKLA and gave it a Tier-1 rating," said Alexandra Clarke, senior vice president and general manager of ELA curriculum at Amplify. "Many educators in Louisiana have seen exciting progress in their classrooms with Amplify CKLA, and we hope that this Tier-1 rating will enable more schools in the state to bring the world to their students with our knowledge-rich curriculum."

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our captivating core and supplemental programs in ELA, math, and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively, and for themselves. Our formative assessment products turn data into practical instructional support to help all students build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs provide teachers with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of every student. Today, Amplify serves more than three million students in all 50 states. For more information, visit amplify.com.

Contact: Claire Bradach, 781.492.4142, cbradach@amplify.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplify-core-knowledge-language-arts-2nd-edition-given-tier-1-rating-in-louisiana-300656131.html

SOURCE Amplify

Related Links

https://www.amplify.com

