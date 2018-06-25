Amplify Enters Supplemental Curriculum Market with Amplify Close Reading and Amplify Fractions

"Digital supplemental programs in reading and math are widely used, but they're often repetitive and focused on drilling students in skills versus developing conceptual understanding that take kids deeper and deeper into a particular field," said Larry Berger, CEO of Amplify. "We have found that teachers and students love Amplify's conceptually rich, story-based programs that provide both high-quality instruction and practice."

Amplify Close Reading takes the form of a digital graphic novel adventure, engaging students in a suspenseful story while helping them master close reading skills covered by ELA standards in grades 6-8. Titled "The Last Readers," the graphic novel is set in a dystopian future world run by machines that tell people what they can and can't read. Recruited for the rebellion, students are trained in the powerful ways authors convey meaning and affect their audience.

Close reading, the practice of analyzing a text to determine what it says and how it says it, is a skill prioritized by recent middle school ELA standards, which have placed renewed emphasis on text-dependent analysis of literary and informational texts. Amplify Close Reading was developed in partnership with literacy expert Tim Shanahan, Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

"I recommend it all the time to colleagues because it's such a great program," said Kris Wren, a 7th-grade ELA teacher at Central Middle School in New Madrid, MO. "My students are very focused when they are playing the program. They don't realize they are building skills and developing close reading skills. They enjoy it and ask for it."

Amplify Fractions covers math standards in grades 3–6 and offers a new approach to learning fractions through a blend of adaptive learning and interactive storytelling. Students learn fractions through playful storylines and real-world contexts, with lessons that adapt to individual student need. To ensure that students are set up for success in math, Amplify Fractions includes personalized feedback via digital tutor, along with unlimited practice opportunities.

A research team led by Carnegie Mellon University's Robert Siegler found that 5th graders' understanding of fractions and division predicted high school students' knowledge of algebra and overall math achievement and that U.S. students' inadequate knowledge of fractions and division is a major source of the stagnant growth in the subject.

"Fractions are one of the most difficult concepts for students," said Rebecca Gilbreath-Levan, a 4th-grade teacher at Double Churches Elementary School in Columbus, GA. "With Amplify Fractions, I found a program that actually excites my students to want to learn and practice fractions. Students remembered the characters and stories in the program, which is a great thing to fall back on to remember the concept."

Educators were able to sign up for the beta version of both programs for the 2017-18 school year. The full versions are now available.

Amplify entered the core curriculum market in 2012 with the launch of Amplify CKLA, a knowledge-based elementary language arts program. It launched its middle school Amplify ELA program in 2014 and its K–8 Amplify Science program in 2017. Amplify Close Reading and Amplify Fractions are the company's first supplemental curriculum programs.

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our captivating core and supplemental programs in ELA, math, and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively, and for themselves. Our formative assessment products turn data into practical instructional support to help all students build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs provide teachers with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of every student. Today, Amplify serves more than three million students in all 50 states. For more information, visit amplify.com.

