Amplify Life Insurance secures $20M Series B funding to offer tax-efficient financial wellness to an underserved market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Life Insurance, a leading digital platform revolutionizing wealth-building through permanent life insurance, announced today it has secured $20M in a Series B funding round co-led by Crosslink Capital and Anthemis. New investors Moneta Ventures and Evolution Ventures joined the round, with continued support from existing investors Greycroft, Munich Re Ventures, and Foxe Capital.

Founded in 2019, Amplify enables customers to build tax-efficient wealth through life insurance premiums, providing access to the policy's cash value for any purpose while alive. By focusing on a customer-first experience, Amplify transforms the traditional life insurance model, making valuable permanent life insurance accessible to a broader market, including businesses seeking tax-efficient cash management solutions.

With the capital infusion, Amplify will soon be launching the first in a suite of proprietary products tailored to what customers actually want; these products will not only offer a customer-centric experience, but also strengthen unit economics. The company will also be reinforcing its commitment to strategic work in B2B channels.

Additionally, Amplify has welcomed two new Board Members to help fuel the upcoming growth and development: Michelle Cheung, prior CFO of Next Insurance, and Mark Williamson, prior COO of Masterclass.

"Our unique approach provides customers with a simple, digital experience while offering more transparent and liquid life insurance wealth products catered towards a younger mass affluent market looking to build long term tax efficient wealth while protecting their families and assets," said Hanna Wu, founder and CEO of Amplify. "Our expansion highlights the growing demand for innovative and tax-efficient financial solutions that prioritize customer needs and foster flexible long term wealth accumulation."

"Amplify is disproving the notion that permanent life insurance can only be sold through the traditional agent channel," said Amy Nauiokas, Founder and CEO at Anthemis. "We believe Amplify is connecting and strengthening the entirety of the life insurance value chain, offering direct access to a previously underserved customer segment."

"Investing in Amplify represents our confidence in the team's continued ability to democratize an asset class traditionally available only to the wealthy, making it accessible to underserved younger generations," said Adoram Gaash, Managing Partner of Moneta VC.

Since its Series A funding, Amplify has achieved 200% YOY growth. The company has also developed a proprietary machine learning model for accurate customer lifetime value prediction and ranking; this advanced customer acquisition algorithm has enabled the acquisition of high-value customers, resulting in significantly higher average premiums per policy compared to industry norms. With end-to-end data capture, Amplify can better manage unit economics and focus on efficiencies in the sales funnel.

Amplify is the first digital permanent life insurance platform offering customers direct access to products where you access tax-efficient investment returns and obtain lifelong protection. It's founded by serial entrepreneurs with industry and technology expertise looking to modernize the $70B permanent life insurance industry. Amplify provides an AI-enabled educational journey, product recommendation and quoting, and real-time pre-underwriting to help customers learn about plans and customize a policy for their needs. Founded in 2019, Amplify aims to help customers achieve health and financial wellness. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Amplify is open to all 50 states and has served thousands of customers.

