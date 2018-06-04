Amplify media + marketing Accepted to Exclusive Invite-Only Google Partners Initiative Program

MCALLEN, Texas, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify media + marketing, a cutting-edge full-service digital marketing agency, has been chosen by Google to join their exclusive Google Partners Elevator Program. The program gives them unbelievable access to world-class training and ideas, which they leverage to bring their customers the best marketing strategies and tactics.

Google Partners Elevator - Amplify media + marketing

Amplify Founder Travis French stated; "We're so appreciative to be included in this small club by one of the most admired tech companies, Google. The Google Partners Elevator program provides Amplify with developmental programs that help us reach our business goals; but ultimately, we realize it is all about helping our customers win. Being equipped with these tools we will be serving our clients with world-class marketing solutions that drive value."

The Google Partners Elevator Program is a very selective, invite-only program specifically created by Google to expedite the growth of accredited Google Partner members. In order to be considered, your agency must not only be a certified partner, a regional top agency experiencing 'hyper growth', experienced and knowledgeable; but the agency must also demonstrate an expert understanding of running high performing campaigns, demonstrate clear ROI and follow Google best practices. Executives from 19 other agencies throughout the country attended the program in Google's San Francisco campus to learn best practices directly from Google. Agencies learn the latest marketing techniques and are advised of trends and offerings before they hit the market. Amplify was honored to be the only company in Texas selected for the program held in San Francisco.

French stated, "Google realizes their success is tied to our success, and we know our success is directly tied to achieving results for our customers. My team is on a mission to be the best, and deliver the best services, and this partnership is a win for everyone."

Amplify was founded in 2011, as a full-service digital marketing agency. Travis French, Founder, has led Amplify media + marketing's growth, placing it as one of the fastest growing Google Partner agencies nationwide.

Amplify media + marketing (www.AmplifyMM.com), a full-service digital marketing agency, is a preferred choice for small to medium sized businesses when struggling to grow their customer base, revenues and profits. We pride ourselves on transparency, communication and generating results. As a Certified Google Partner and digital marketing experts, we are always applying new trends and techniques to our client's campaigns.

