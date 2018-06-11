Amplify media + marketing Awarded Esteemed Local Search Association (LSA) Certification - The Seal of Trust in Digital Marketing

MCALLEN, Texas, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify media + marketing, a cutting-edge full-service digital marketing agency, has been awarded the prestigious Seal of Trust in Digital Marketing by the LSA (Local Search Association). The certification awards marketing service providers that operate with the highest level of integrity and transparency in their business practices.

"Over the past several years the local marketing space has become extremely fragmented. With 'marketing experts' popping up around every corner in local communities, it's left business owners vulnerable to risking their business with someone whom they are not sure is reputable," states Travis French, CEO of Amplify media + marketing. "Many of these so called 'subject matter experts' routinely push products or services to business owners as a marketing 'magic bullet', only to leave the business owner down and out when they can't produce results or are left stranded," French also stated.

The Local Search Association (LSA) created the LSA Certification Program with the goal to help small businesses find reputable, transparent digital marketing partners, understand how to compare services and be confident in their expectations for results. To become LSA certified, a company must pass a rigorous review process and become deemed trustworthy. The certification review process focuses on company-wide policies and processes such as: sales practices and promises made to clients; customer service standards and accountability; employee hiring and training practices; service agreements and contracts; clear statements of pricing for products and services; and security and privacy of information – ensuring the transparency and honesty of the company.

"It's an absolute honor for us to be selected and awarded this LSA Certification. As a Company, one of our top priorities we continually preach is transparency and trust," French stated. "We are hopeful the certification provides small businesses with the confidence that Amplify media + marketing has been thoroughly vetted and can deliver on our promises to help local businesses grow."

Amplify media + marketing (www.AmplifyMM.com), a full-service digital marketing agency, is a preferred choice for small to medium sized businesses when struggling to grow their customer base, revenues and profits. They pride themselves on transparency, communication and generating results. As a Certified Google Partner and digital marketing experts, Amplify is always applying new trends and techniques to client campaigns.

